Tourism, the race to acquire Alpitour. Not just MSC, international funds are also in the round

The family Aponte it doesn’t stop and after Italian the tourism company is also ready to secure it Alpitour. Not even time to sign the agreement for the main rail competitor of Trenitalia with the signing of 50% of the High Speed ​​company, which Msc is ready to expand further, this time in tourism sector. The transport and logistics giant based in Geneva – we read in Il Messaggero – is among the ten sent to the competitionbut this time the game to acquire one of the main Italian tourist groups will not be easy. In fact, among the competitors there are also international investment funds.

The restricted circle of brands invited to submit an offer includes brands of the caliber of Tui, Barcelò, Wamos and the funds Certares, Cvc And Advent. Bids are about to be submitted. Alpitour – continues Il Messaggero – is controlled by Alpiholding which is part of Asset Italia 1, of which Tip is the majority shareholder. The leader of Tip is Giovanni Tamburini, a manager who has invested 5 billion in Italian brands of excellence. The value of Alpitour is around 1.5 billion, after the turnover as of 31 October of 2.3 billion and an ebitda close to 145 million. Preliminary offers are expected later this month.

