Tourism | Apartments in Barcelona are record expensive, and now they want to kick tourists out of them

Tourism|The mayor of Barcelona’s goal is to have 10,000 apartments available to locals by 2029.

Barcelona intends to evict tourists from the apartments. The city’s mayor announced on Friday that there is no longer any intention to grant permits for short-term renting of apartments.

The proposal is an attempt to curb the cost of living in a city bustling with tourists. Mayor by Jaume Collbon according to the decision would release more than 10,000 apartments for residential use.

The valid permits will expire in 2028. If no new ones are granted, the apartments now for rent to tourists would be freed up for other use in 2029 at the latest.

The matter is told, among other things, by a Spaniard Publico newspaper.

Protest signs tell tourists to disappear. Photo of the protest against the formula event and tourism in Barcelona on June 19.

Rental apartments prices in Barcelona have risen continuously since the corona-era crisis and were the highest in Spain real estate website including in May, record highs in Barcelona, ​​which is part of the autonomous region of Catalonia.

Millions of tourists visit the city every year, an estimated 20 million in 2019. In addition to the 10,000 legally registered tourist apartments, tourists are accommodated in the dark.

Many locals are for years have said that they are fed up with the disturbance caused by vacationers and the expensive price level.

Barcelona isn’t the only place where locals are annoyed by the constant influx of tourists. For example On Canary Islands tens of thousands demonstrated against mass tourism in April, and Italy to Venice nowadays you can go on a day trip only by paying a few euros for an entrance ticket.