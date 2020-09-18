The Tower of London has reopened to the public with a limited gauge (DAVID CLIFF / NURPHOTO)

While heritage days begin Saturday, September 19 in France, tourism professionals continue to suffer the repercussions of the health crisis. French officials are not the only ones in this case. Direction UK and Turkey.

In the UK visitors are long in coming

Tourist and heritage sites began to reopen in early July but restrictions due to the virus are weighing on attendance. At the British Museum for example, open since August 27, the number of visitors is limited to 2,000 per day while before the pandemic, they could be 15 to 20,000 in a day. The figures are comparable for the Tower of London. This can be explained by the measures taken to ensure physical distancing and by the absence of foreign tourists, in particular from North America and Asia. This is a problem because for the fortress, as for many other castles and royal palaces in the country, admissions represent 80% of the income.

Faced with new constraints and new measures, some museums or castles offer virtual tours and interactive platforms. The idea is also to attract a local, national clientele. The UK tourism organization expects a 73% drop in visitor numbers this year and a shortfall of £ 24 billion (just over € 26 billion). VisitBritain therefore seeks to encourage the British to explore their country more and to visit these emblematic places. UPSOT Escape the everyday: it is the campaign in this direction which was launched this week to revive the tourist activity during the fall.

In Turkey, the 2020 season ends a little better than it started

The results are nevertheless very gloomy. Throughout the summer, the country remained excluded from the European list of countries authorized for travel, its health situation being considered too worrying. At the start of the season, the government still hoped to save part of the revenue from tourism, which is essential to its economy. Unfortunately the account is not there at all. It is the professionals themselves who say so, notably the powerful Union of Travel Agencies of Turkey. The latter will be happy if 15 or 16 million foreign tourists stay in the country this year, against nearly 52 million last year. Clearly, she expects a 70% drop in the number of visitors in 2020 compared to 2019 because of the pandemic.

Local tourism took off again in August and September, especially on the beaches of the Aegean Sea, but it lacks what makes irreplaceable foreign visitors and Turks from Europe who usually came to spend their holidays in Turkey: currencies! The Turkish economy is in dire need of it. Last year, tourism generated more than 34 billion dollars (nearly 29 billion euros) in revenue. This year, Turkey expects to receive only 9 or 10 billion.

For the sector, it is a disaster. On the shores of Antalya, the most popular destination, only 40% of tourist infrastructure has reopened, and 15% in Istanbul. Concerned, and rightly so, the Turkish authorities are supporting the sector at arm’s length. The VAT imposed on hotels, restaurants, museums and other places welcoming tourists has been reduced from 8% to 1% at the end of July, and will keep this rate until the end of the year.