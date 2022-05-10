Sinaloa.- The unemployment figures in Sinaloa they belong to youn 2.7 percent on average, and compared to the 3.7 in the rest of the country, they are favorable, explained Javier Gaxiola Coppel. This has to do with the encouragement and support that has been given to the entrepreneurs and small businesses. Also for the tourism activation.

Economy

The Secretary of the Economy stated that there is currently a better situation with regard to informal employment.

“Regarding job creation month-year against month-last year we had a creation of 10 thousand 311 jobs. There is growth in job creation; there were 2 thousand new companies registered also in this month of April”, he explained.

The economy of the state has improved by tourism because with the end of the covid-19 pandemic, visitors are increasing and this impacts internal consumption.

According to the official, the increase in tourists is because people feel confident that there is a stable leadership in the state and this is generating more employment.

assured that are creating confidence in investors and citizensand together they manage to create a growing retail consumption throughout the state.

This year, 65 cruise ships, with 135 thousand 13 passengers, have visited Mazatlán and have left an economic spill of 9.5 million dollars, 190 million pesos. The State Government is promoting the support of small companies because they are the ones that generate the most jobs.

Governor Rubén Rocha instructed Gaxiola Coppel to support entrepreneurs and in his case, he has gone to visit large businessmen in their homes to ask them not to keep the money, but to invest it to create jobs.