Rasha Tubaila (Abu Dhabi)

Buildings, cities, and tourist and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shine with sustainability through their designs and initiatives to achieve sustainability and support the environment, in the field of reducing electricity and water consumption, using clean energy in electricity generation, applying green standards, and other initiatives, and the matter does not stop at projects or existing buildings, but rather Projects under construction or in the future place sustainability at the top of their priorities.

Union Arena

On Yas Island, the “Etihad Arena” is an example of Miral’s commitment to promoting sustainability, as this project, which is the first indoor multi-purpose arena and the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, won the “Design of the Year Award in the Sustainable Buildings” category for the year 2018 due to its distinctive features. Its implementation of green standards.

The roof pillar is one of the sustainable design elements that enshrine the green footprint of the project, as this pillar carries a self-shading facade that allows the passage of the appropriate amount of daylight, while securing the necessary thermal insulation and reducing energy consumption. The project also uses architectural systems and aspects that reduce resource consumption to an extent. Large, up to 22.4% of the electric power and 28% of the water annually.

Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi

As for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an agreement was signed earlier between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and Miral Company, to develop a solar photovoltaic project on the roof of the “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” building on Yas Island, as the project is the largest of its kind in the emirate. The agreement aims to install up to 16,000 solar units on an area of ​​36,000 square meters on the roof of the building of this entertainment destination, where the building will be supplied with 40% of its annual electricity needs. Under the agreement, Masdar will supply the project, which has a maximum capacity. Seven megawatts in full, as the company’s tasks include design, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance. Once the project is operational in the coming period, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will become the largest solar-powered entertainment city in the Arabian Gulf region.

green buildings

As for the city of Yas Waterworld on Yas Island, it is the first water park in the Middle East to receive a pearl degree for the sustainability assessment system “following the green building method”.

With regard to projects under construction, Emerge, the joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, and EDF, had earlier signed an agreement with Miral to develop a solar photovoltaic project at the site of the project. Sea World Abu Dhabi», which is currently being built on Yas Island, and solar photovoltaic panels will be installed on the roof of the huge marine life project on Yas Island with a production capacity of 8.2 megawatts, including the main building of the project. Emerge will develop an integrated project that includes design, procurement and construction, in addition to providing operation and maintenance services.

Louvre Museum

On Saadiyat Island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum appears with its unique and distinguished design, as the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome serves a number of environmental purposes. Museum, enjoying the ray of light.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed at the level of a silver rank in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LED), and the museum achieved a classification of 3 pearls from the Sustainability Rating System, and the museum creates a miniature ecosystem through design techniques according to solar energy data inspired by the Emirati cultural spirit. Including the concept of traditional regional architecture, ferrous sedimentation and energy filtration techniques, high-efficiency air-conditioning systems, lighting and sanitary ware, other techniques include the use of the solar shading effect of domed roofs and self-shading of buildings, and roof vents for enhanced ventilation to allow daylight without overheating the building or wind flow and exposed thermal mass such as stone floors and coverings that allow for nighttime cooling.

Zayed National Museum

And for projects under construction on Saadiyat Island, the design of the Zayed National Museum, currently under construction, presents the works and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the form of falcon wings. As ventilation towers that reduce the heat of the sun (Barajil), in a contemporary reference to the traditions of architecture in the region, the museum will be the focus of the cultural area in Saadiyat, to shed light on the history and culture of the Emirates, preserve the environment, document history and heritage, and support culture.

The Sustainable City – Yas Island

Aldar Properties “Aldar”, in partnership with “Diamond Developers”, launched the “Sustainable City – Yas Island” project, which is a sustainable community that provides a new lifestyle for residents of Abu Dhabi, and the project encourages its residents to the project, which will start construction in the second quarter of 2023 , through its green open spaces, quiet lanes, and lush community farms.

The new sustainable city project mediates a green agricultural area that extends along the community, and includes gardens, lakes and bio-domes in which vegetables will be grown and distributed throughout the community.

The first phase of the project includes the development of 512 housing units, 76% of which were sold to foreigners, 24% of whom live outside the country, which reflects the growing international customer base of Aldar. And 87% of these properties were sold to first-time buyers from Aldar Properties, indicating the formation of a new customer base seeking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. It was noted that 66% of buyers are under the age of 45, which indicates a strong demand for real estate and sustainable communities among new customer segments and the younger generations.

The UAE is one of the first countries to put sustainability at the forefront of its priorities and development plans, starting with projects and initiatives of the Green Agenda, up to adopting 2023 as the year of sustainability.

The success achieved by the ‘Sustainable City – Yas Island’ reflects the effective role of the wise initiatives adopted by the Abu Dhabi government, and the desire of buyers to adopt more sustainable lifestyles, and for this we will work to develop more such projects throughout the region in cooperation with ‘Diamond Developers’ ».