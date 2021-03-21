Tourism An all-time hiking summer is coming, equipment is already being sold at a record pace

The favorite products of the upcoming season are mountain bikes and tents because people like to avoid hotels. The national parks are expected to be congested in summer and even inexperienced hikers.

Many The signs now suggest that next summer, Finns may be looking at nature with even greater enthusiasm than last summer.

Metsähallitus anticipates that its destinations will be at least as popular this summer as last summer. Last year, the number of visits to all of Metsähallitus’ terrain sites increased by 17 per cent in the second year, and the national parks saw an increase of as much as 23 per cent.

“The nature boom continues,” says the chief Sakari Kokkonen About Metsähallitus.

“Congestion is coming, guidance is needed, and maintenance needs to be intensified next summer. There are also inexperienced movers in nature who can bring guidance and supervision, but that doesn’t mean running. ”

According to Kokkonen, the outlook is very positive, even if the pandemic remains at the current level.

“Demand is high throughout the country and at all destinations.”

He estimates that there is also demand for Metsähallitus’ previously very quiet crown jewels, such as national parks.

This everyone knows good destinations in the vicinity from accommodation services to gas stations. Hiking enthusiasm largely offsets the loss of income caused by the pandemic to the tourism industry. Tthe Ministry of Night and Economy estimates they will rise this year at worst, up to EUR 8 billion.

Kokkonen also considers it probable that the people who found the sites due to the corona situation will remain customers in the future.

According to him, as a new group of visitors, young people stand out who are interested in new sports such as paddling, climbing and snowshoeing, as well as electric “fat bikes”.

“The new generation has clearly found nature. It has revitalized the sector, and is a welcome addition to it anyway. Young people share their experiences in Some, and through this the message is spreading more and more. ”

Nature enthusiasm has also grown Excursion site website visitors at their best in hundreds of days.

“In our content, Korona has been reflected in a way that has further emphasized the principles of responsible hiking. A lot of new people have been sent to nature, and not everyone has been in possession of the hiking etiquette and other basic information related to hiking, ”says the Editor-in-Chief of the Hiking Grounds. Jonna Saari.

The site has also tried to highlight the potential of its own nearby nature so that visitor pressure even leveles off a little in the most popular and congested destinations.

Likewise the second good year is already expected in camping equipment stores.

“If sales grew a lot last year, another mokoma is expected this year. This is a challenging situation for buyers, for example, when you should now know how many products you want, ”says the CEO of Scouting Nina Ehrnrooth.

“Now we see that a lot of new hikers are coming and the trips are going on even more. Old hikers are also updating their equipment. ”

The soon-to-end winter was also favorable for camping equipment shops. One of the number one products of the season was skis.

Ehrnrooth cites an example of the same phenomenon from Sweden: there, a camping stove was recently chosen as the Christmas present of the year. Such is the standard equipment for every trip longer than stopping to make tea or heat pastas.

“Eating out can be done in many ways,” Ehrnrooth says.

“Camping also raises its head when people avoid hotels. Likewise, mountain biking is exploding. ”

Equipment trade the golden age began a year ago in the spring as soon as people ventured out, and the situation has continued ever since. That’s what Fenix ​​Outdoor’s country manager says Jouni Rajala. The company imports the Fjällräven brand.

“Even though we are still living in the winter, it can be seen that people are already preparing for the new season. It is rare. Usually, for example, backpacks and tents are only bought in the spring. Now pre-sales have been record high. ”

Rajala also says that he will see a few bigger changes in hiking. New hikers may not want to go on a hike for a week anymore, but a couple of days is enough.

“The meaning of the word camping has expanded. It now also includes day trips. In the same way, the proportion of women in it is clearly increasing, ”Rajala reflects.

“Maybe the nature boom came to stay. Maybe the Finns have rediscovered nature. ”

Outdoor organization Hiking expert at Suomen Ladu Juhani Lehto describes last summer as a super summer of hiking and predicts that the same trend will continue.

He believes the number of new hikers will also increase due to the cottage boom. People are hiking in their new cottage areas, which puts pressure on municipalities to keep the hiking terrain in good condition. He himself urges the hikers to get acquainted with good hiking etiquette even now.

“I think Lapland in particular will pull in the summer as well. It’s an exotic destination, and now you can’t go abroad either. ”

The editor-in-chief of Retkilehti is also looking in the same direction Petri Laine.

“If you can get to northern Norway in the summer, the Finns will head there to the higher mountains. The popularity of wilderness continues, and when the twigs of Sipoonkorvi have been seen, one can look at the fells and wilderness of Lapland. For example, Urho Kekkonen National Park will have room next summer as well, ”Laine says.

“Hikers usually don’t want to share the forest with others, and when congestion is known in national parks, many may head for waters where there is space. For example, a fairly new type of packraft kayaking is well suited to our inland waters. ”