Tourism American city attracts tourists with money, distributes one hundred dollars worth of “nerd gold” to those who come to the city

The US city of Redmond distributes shopping vouchers to tourists staying in the city. The aim is to stimulate tourism affected by the pandemic.

American city Redmond is trying to boost tourism by distributing vouchers to tourists arriving in the city, says British newspaper Guardian.

Redmond is a U.S.-scale small town on the west coast of the country in the state of Washington near Seattle.

It is known as the location of the headquarters of software giant Microsoft. Also some giant on Facebook and a Tesla man Elon Muskin space rocket company SpaceX has operations in the city.

According to the Guardian, the city has suffered particularly from Microsoft’s decision to recommend telecommuting to its tens of thousands of employees after the outbreak of the pandemic.

City hotel occupancy rates fell from a normal 65-85 per cent to less than ten per cent after the decision.

That’s why the city’s tourism officials came up with the idea of ​​distributing money to tourists. In March, the city launched a campaign to distribute one hundred dollars worth of vouchers to the first five hundred city guests staying at least two nights. This money is called “Geek Out Gold,” or loosely translated as “nerd gold”.

The Guardian also says the city of Glenwood Springs in the state of Colorado and the Santa Maria Valley in California entice tourists to return with shopping vouchers or Visa cards.