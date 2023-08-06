Home page World

From: Richard Strobl



Too high prices lead to problems in the tourism sector in Italy. Many vacationers have apparently already drawn consequences. Experts warn of further declines.

Rome – holidays are expensive. This seems to be particularly true in 2023, because prices have apparently been raised massively in many popular tourist destinations – probably too massively in some cases. Because, after a number of tourists in Croatia canceled their trips because the prices were too high, the alarm is now also sounding in Italy.

Hundreds of tourists on San Fruttuoso beach in Liguria. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Italy photo press



Ferragosto, the time around the holiday of the Assumption of Mary is generally the main tourist season in Italy. But this year many Italians seem to be doing without a trip – because of the increased costs. According to a recent report, 41 percent of Italians travel Republica not this summer. The report is based on a survey by the Federalberghi tourism organization.

Tourism alarm in Italy: vacationers stay away – because of high prices

According to this, inflation is the main reason for many Italians not to travel this year. The accounts are therefore simply empty. This is apparently also affecting part of the middle class, who will decide not to travel in 2023 “due to unsustainable prices”, according to the Italian newspaper. And if you do travel, you save wherever you can. 45 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to cut back on their vacation spending. Many resort to accommodations from friends and relatives.

In addition, many simply go on vacation for a shorter time. Instead of booking for a whole week, many now apparently only book their stay for four or five days. Massimiliano Schiavon, Hotelier in Jesolo and President of Federalberghi Veneto, confirms this to the Republica.

There are also severe climatic events. The current storms in Slovenia and northern Italy prompted around 50 percent of Italians to return from vacation earlier. That’s loud ansa from a survey by the Coldiretti association.

Italy stays at home: Not all regions are affected by the decline in visitors

The fact that Italians no longer travel in their own country hits the domestic tourism sector hard. After all, in mid-August it was mainly Italians who populated the accommodations and beaches. This year one obviously has to hope for foreign tourists. Federalberghi estimates sales of 33.8 billion euros for the tourism sector in Italy in 2023. A large sum, yes. But compared to last summer before the Corona crisis, there is a decline.

The problems are not the same throughout Italy. According to the report, classic tourist destinations such as the art cities (Rome, Florence, Venice) or holiday magnets such as the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre are not registering any decline in visitors. The mountains, on the other hand, are hit hard, especially the Dolomites. Almost ten percent fewer visitors come here. It also affects the mountain regions in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna. Declines of up to 30 percent have been recorded here in the last few days.

Expensive Italy: restaurateurs react to new situation

The decline in visitors and the rise in prices for hoteliers are apparently being compensated for in many places with price increases. Even before the season, price increases of up to 42 percent were reported in Italy. But that could be a boomerang. In Apulia, the alarm has already been sounded because tourists stayed away because the prices were too high.

A similar situation is emerging in Liguria. The prices have risen enormously here. Here, too, the increases are justified by the increased costs of restaurateurs and hoteliers. At the same time, “in general, far fewer people come,” confirms a restaurateur from the region Corriere della Sera. Another reason to raise prices. In addition, fewer Italians and more foreigners come. That’s why you adapt – open earlier and close earlier. The development is also changing the culture in the country.

Italy before tourism crash? Expert warns of Croatia effect

The price increases this year exceed the report of the Republica after last year’s increases. But this is a tightrope walk, hotelier Schiavon told the newspaper. For many it was inevitable to pass on the price increases. “But of course you have to be careful not to push too hard or we risk losing tourists, as happened in Croatia,” he says. In Croatia, many accommodations had radically reduced their prices after realizing that the rooms would otherwise have remained empty.

The beginnings of this development can already be seen in Italy. Increasingly cheaper last-minute offers can be found just in time for Ferragosto. This only seems logical. After all, many tourism entrepreneurs work with dynamic price systems. These adapt to demand, as Vanni Basso, tourism entrepreneur on Italy’s Adriatic coast, explains Republica confirmed. (rjs)