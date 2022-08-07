Airline ticket prices skyrocketing

Airline tickets skyrocket this summer 2022. From long to medium range, at all latitudes, flights record astronomical prices and cost as much as an average salary. To reach Beijing it can take up to 10 thousand euros, 520 euros for Tenerife or 419 euros for London. The alarm of price increases in air transport had already been triggered for some time but now the investigation of Assoutenti who carried out a research to understand how much it costs today to buy a bplane ticket to reach international destinationsEuropean capitals and summer vacation destinations.

The association examined the prices charged by the airlines assuming two different scenarios: a one-way trip to be made on August 16 for some international capitals, and a return connection to European cities and tourist destinations departing on the morning of 19 August and return on the evening of 22 August. It turns out that to fly on Beijing almost 3,400 euros are spent starting from Rome (10,210 euros if you choose the fastest connection), almost 1,600 euros for Sidney if you board at Fiumicino or Malpensa, 1,340 euros for Jakarta and over 1,200 euros for Mexico City and New York.

But even closer destinations are particularly expensive: a return connection to Tenerife costs 520 euros from Rome (441 euros from Milan). To reach Mykonos you need 395 euros embarking in Milan, 419 euros for the Rome Fiumicino-London Heathrow route. Rates that – Assoutenti points out – do not take into account extra-costs such as those for hand luggage, choice of seat, travel insurance, etc., taxes that significantly increase ticket costs.

“Air transport is quickly turning into a luxury for the rich – warns the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – The increase in energy costs and the increase in fuel prices have been entirely passed on to final consumers through an abnormal increase in tickets, increased by + 160% in July compared to 2021. And the situation is unfortunately destined to worsen: the cut in flights operated by airlines due to the shortage of staff leads to a generalized reduction of connections, with direct negative consequences on fares for seats still available and on users’ pockets ”, concludes Truzzi.

The survey was carried out between 31 July and 1 August 2022 using the Skyscanner comparison platform. For one-way flights, the cheapest fares for direct flights and, in the case of stopovers, the fastest connections were considered. For return flights, the cheapest tickets for departures during the day and return in the evening (where available) were considered.

Here are some examples for a one-way flight (August 16): New York from Rome 1,213 euros from Milan 915 euros; Montreal from Rome 1,132 euros from Milan 1,214 euros (1 stopover); Sidney (with 1 stopover) from Rome 1,594 from Milan 1,582; Bangkok (with 1 stopover) from Rome 1,110 euros from Milan 1,107 euros; Dubai from Rome 666 euros from Milan 586 euros; Buenos Aires from Rome 755 euros from Milan 715 euros (with 1 stopover); Beijing (with 3 stopovers) from Rome 3,396 euros from Milan 2,409 euros; Tokyo (with 1 stopover) from Rome 951 euros from Milan 945 euros; Jakarta (with 1 stopover) from Rome 1,341 euros from Milan 685 euros; Maldives (with 1 stopover) from Rome 847 euros from Milan 675 euros; Mexico City (with 1 stopover) from Rome 1,184 euros from Milan 1,263 euros; Singapore from Rome 1.201 euros from Milan 1.189 euros.

These are the prices of return flights (departure on the morning of August 19, return on the evening of August 22): Paris (Paris Charles de Gaulle) from Rome 314 euros, from Milan 113 euros (starting from Linate and returning to Malpensa); London (Heathrow) from Rome 419 euros from Milan 278 euros; Amsterdam from Rome 271 euros from Milan 176 euros; Oslo from Rome 260 euros from Milan 218 euros; Madrid from Rome 302 euros from Milan 153 euros; Berlin from Rome 312 euros from Milan 191 euros; Mykonos from Rome 292 euros (departure at 1:35 am) from Milan 395 euros; Tenerife from Rome 520 euros from Milan 441 euros.



