Tourism | Airline tickets have become more expensive, and there is no going back

Airlines predict a strong summer season. Ticket prices have been sharply increased since before the pandemic, and capacities are close to 2019 levels.

Multi the Western European airline predicts a strong tourist season for the summer.

IAG, which owns British Airways and Spanish Iberia, and French-Dutch Air France-KLM reported a good booking situation for air tickets for the holiday season in the earnings period at the beginning of the year.

Last week, IAG described the outlook for the summer as encouraging and Air France-KLM as strong. IAG said that its North American and South American air traffic capacity is already at the level it was in 2019, i.e. before the corona pandemic.

The German Lufthansa and the low-cost airlines Easyjet and Ryanair have also each reported a solid ticket booking situation for the summer.

Domestic Finnair commented on the coming summer season in connection with the publication of the January–March results review, also in positive terms. The company estimates that the demand for travel will continue to be strong in the summer season, and that the summer months are “lively”.

Finnair manager responsible for network and revenue optimization Antti Tolvanen says that the booking situation for Finnair’s summer flight tickets, measured in terms of seats, is about a fifth lower than in 2019.

“The summer booking situation is developing well, although we still have customer behavior that differs from the time before the pandemic. Customers still make a purchase decision about a trip later than before. Of course, the phenomenon has leveled off considerably,” says Tolvanen.

The corona pandemic, which escalated in the spring of 2020, made air passengers cautious and changed purchasing behavior so that air passengers buy their tickets later than before.

According to Tolvanen, the share of customers who make a purchase decision especially at a very early stage, i.e. more than a year before the intended trip, has decreased at Finnair.

Travel demand is strong, which can be seen in increases in the prices of plane tickets. Airlines have also increased their prices to compensate for the clear increase in fuel and other costs.

Finnair does not comment on the price development of its plane tickets, but in general, plane ticket prices rose less than inflation in the post-pandemic period until the beginning of the current year. Since then, ticket prices have risen faster than other consumer products.

Compared to 2019, plane tickets have become more expensive by 25–30 percent. Before the pandemic, ticket prices fell for decades due to fierce competition.

“The bottom of the drop in ticket prices was probably seen during 2018-2019. The fate of many airlines showed that the price situation was completely unsustainable. The prices have been corrected to a more sustainable level in terms of business,” Finnair’s Tolvanen estimates.

Tolvanen says that the competitive situation that led to unsustainable ticket prices created an “illusion”.

“Previously, the prices were at an unrealistic level, which has tested the profitability of the entire industry,” he says.

Prices have risen elsewhere in the tourism industry as well. German travel giant Tui said on Thursday that the average selling prices of its trips are 26 percent higher than before the pandemic.

The number of travel reservations for the German giant, which also operates in Finland, is only four percent lower than in 2019. More than half of Tui’s trips for the summer have been sold, which was usual before the pandemic, according to the company.

Summer after the high season, the prospects of the airlines are overshadowed by the rise in interest rates and the uncertainty of economic development.

Despite this, some airlines dare to make huge investments in new aircraft. During the pandemic, investments were frozen.

On Monday, Ryanair ordered 150 737 Max passenger planes from the American Boeing. The machines will be delivered in 2027–2030. The Irish company also agreed on an option for 150 machines.

According to Ryanair, the combined list price of the planes is about 40 billion dollars, or about 36 billion euros, but in such large orders, aircraft manufacturers usually grant a discount. In any case, the order is Halpalentohtiyti’s largest from Boeing.

Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines Ahmet Bolat meanwhile, unexpectedly announced on Thursday that it plans to order 600 new aircraft in June. If the order goes through, it would be the largest order in the history of the aviation industry.

International Director General of the Air Transport Association IATA Willie Walsh told Reuters news agency last month that demand for air traffic is limited by airline capacity.

The aviation capacity is limited by the delay in aircraft deliveries and the lack of spare parts for the machines. According to Walsh’s estimate, capacity will remain limited until at least 2025.

The recovery of aviation capacity is highly dependent on the market area. On European routes, airlines are now flying at around 90 percent capacity compared to 2019. On North American routes, the capacity is already at 96 percent.

Finnair estimates that its capacity this year will be 80–85 percent of the level it was at before the pandemic. According to Finnair’s Tolvanen, the company’s figure is weakened by the closure of Russian airspace, which extends Finnair’s flight times on Asian routes.

As flight times to Asia have increased, Finnair needs more aircraft to produce the same number of seats.