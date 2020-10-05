Tourism According to Minister Lintilä, travel restrictions need to be reconsidered due to new information from THL

According to THL, even one test could allow for a week of travel without quarantine.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) considers that new information on the coronavirus and sampling calls for a reassessment of tourism decisions and interpretations.

At the press conference in Levi, Lintilä referred to THL’s view that the double testing model planned by the government for tourists from high-risk countries is not necessary, but one corona test at the border would allow, for example, a week without quarantine and another test.

From THL’s point of view has reported to Yle. According to Yle, THL is proposing changes to the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, according to which tourists could be considered to be allowed to travel for 5-7 days.

“As this is a very important issue for local entrepreneurs and Finnish tourism in general, I hope that either new decisions can be made within the government or at least the interpretation can be clarified on a very fast schedule,” Lintilä said at a press conference in Levi.

Lintilä says To HS that THL’s latest information on the tests has not been processed by the board, as the information only came on Saturday night.

He says this information was not available when the government made travel restrictions decisions in early September.

“THL’s calculations are pretty convincing.”

Lintilä said at a press conference in Levi that during his visit to Lapland he got the impression that the obligations in the area have been handled well and plans for safe and healthy travel exist.

“There is clearly a willingness to receive tourists from home and abroad. But the hope is here that it will also be possible to take passengers staying more than three days, ”Lintilä said.

The government’s plan has been for the new testing model, which will come into force at the end of November, to apply quarantine and testing conditions to countries with an incidence of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

An alien arriving in Finland from a country exceeding the border value should take the first test in the country of origin and the second in Finland three days after the first test. For a waiting period, he could be quarantined.

Lintilä and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) met the people of the Lapland tourism industry on Monday in Kittilä, Levi. At a meeting organized by Lapland’s tourism actors and the Lapland Association, the ministers were introduced to the economic prospects of Lapland tourism at the beginning of the tourist season.

Lintilä described the effects of the turmoil in the tourism industry on the regional economy as very large.

“I have to say that the situation is extremely serious for this area, there are estimates that there will be a reduction of more than 8,000 jobs next year,” Lintilä said.

However, the government has no plans at this stage to support the region due to the plight of tourism. At a press conference in Levi, Lintilä said that the government is currently making changes to the cost support to better meet the needs of the restaurant and tourism industries, among others.