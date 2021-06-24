Tourism Accommodation numbers still dragged on in May compared with the pre-korona period

Hotel occupancy is still low in large cities. In Helsinki, for example, only one-fifth of the rooms were in use in May.

Accommodation demand was clearly growing in Finland in May compared to last year, when the exceptionally large collapse in accommodation demand caused by the corona was experienced. However, according to Statistics Finland, domestic overnight stays were still 30 per cent behind when compared to May 2019.

Leisure accommodation for domestic travelers was still well above one-fifth lower than two years ago.

Foreign There were 72,000 overnight stays in Finland in May, which was 85 per cent less than in the previous year. Leisure overnight stays by foreign tourists were still 92 per cent lower than in May before the corona.

In total, about 850,000 overnight stays were recorded in Finland, which was 46 per cent less than two years earlier.

Hotels occupancy rates are still low in large cities. For example, the occupancy rate in Helsinki is 20 per cent, and in Turku and Tampere the occupancy rate is less than 35 per cent.

Among the provinces, the best utilization rates were reached in Satakunta, ie 48 per cent, and in North Karelia, where the utilization rate was 42 per cent.

Statistics Finland according to the whole beginning of the year also looks slower compared to the previous year in terms of overnight stays. Last year, measures to curb the corona pandemic were introduced in March.

In January – May, there were a total of about 3.9 million overnight stays in Finland, which is 22 per cent less than at the same time last year.

Estonians were the largest group of foreigners staying in Finland, with a total of 40,000 overnight stays during the first half of the year. The number of overnight stays was slightly lower for the Germans and 23,000 for the Swedes in third place.

The number of overnight stays by Russians decreased the most, by almost 97 per cent. The number of overnight stays for them decreased by almost 234,000 last year.