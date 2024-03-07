Tourism | A pack of kids tried to hide in Jani Laine's bus in Morocco – They were about to make a horrible mistake

The Finnish bus party was traveling in Morocco when a large group of roller skating teenagers started chasing the vehicle. The situation continued to be scary until the morning.

By bus Finns traveling in North Africa recently found themselves in a threatening situation in Morocco, when a group of a few dozen teenagers walked next to the bus on roller skates and held on to the mirrors and handles.

The incident happened after the middle of February in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier, where almost 50,000 people live.