Traveling motionless, to the rhythm of the waves, admiring the horizon … Taking a cruise is taking your time. And cruises have evolved a lot over time. Originally, the boat was a means of transport, the only one connecting the Old Continent to the Americas. Crossing the Atlantic initially took two weeks. Modernity then gained the German and British liners, which dominated the seas.

Sometimes, however, the sea dominates the boats, as during the sinking of the Titanic. France, she entered the race in 1932, with the Normandie. A giant of the seas, 313 meters long. It was then the golden age of luxury cruises. During the two world wars, the boats are requisitioned, and the civilians take over these boats in 1947. At the end of the 50s, the plane sinks the boat. The cruises then change destinations, and set sail for the exotic. The clientele then rejuvenates, becomes more popular and becomes more democratic.