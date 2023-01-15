Tourism | A journalist from Delhi traveled to Helsinki and was impressed by what he experienced – “Finns are not cold and expressionless!”

The lifestyle producer of The Hindustan Times magazine traveled to Helsinki and told what we Helsinki residents no longer see for ourselves.

Sometimes one has to go far to see near, they say.

Or you have to come from far away to Helsinki and tell us locals what we don’t see anymore.

Lifestyle producer for The Hindustan Times, India Jamal Shaikh is not quite the name of a small circle, as he seems to have on Instagram 151,000 followers. He runs a travel series in the magazine called Secret Traveler.

He traveled to Helsinki in November, and told his large Indian readership about it. The Hindustan Times is India’s second largest English-language daily newspaper, with an estimated total readership of around 37 million.

Exoticism is most exciting precisely when it is aimed at almost banal everyday things. Like the railway station square, which I pass through at least twice a day, five days a week.

Unlike myself, Shaikh paid no attention to the mixed user groups in front of the station, festers and doomsday announcers, but to the fact that Helsinki Central Station is the “starting point of the world’s longest train track”.

According to Shaikh, it is a 9,200-kilometer route from Helsinki to Irkutsk, but as many Helsinki railheads know, you can take that line all the way to Vladivostok.

The Helsinki guide introduces Shaikh to the four stone lantern carriers on the facade of the railway station – and their four different expressions, which they say sum up all the possible expressions that Finns have in general.

When a journalist from Delhi hears from the guide that during the worst of the corona pandemic, the lantern bearers were wearing face masks, he warms up to praising us Finns and at the same time reveals what is basically thought of us in his circles.

“Finns are funny – by no means the cold and expressionless people we imagine them to be!”

Even Finnair the flight from Delhi to Helsinki was exotic for Shaikh. Kind of.

He was amazed that Finnair’s entire cabin crew consisted of Indians, only Finns in the cockpit. It is said that on the flights of other western airlines to India, only two or three staff members are Indians.

Shaikh thinks that Indians are cheaper labor and besides that, they understand the ways of Indian travelers in a very special way. He has an example. Shaikh tells about an Indian male passenger in business class on a Delhi-Helsinki flight who made a video call to his daughter and told the Indian flight attendant that “my daughter thinks this looks very beautiful”.

Shaikh thinks that a European flight attendant might not fully reach the “Indian innocence” with which the man lavishes that compliment.

in Helsinki Senate Square was, of course, a must-see. Instead, Shaikh was apparently not forcibly driven to the Sibelius monument.

Shaikh shared photos on Instagram and Facebook of him standing in front of the Cathedral. In one of the pictures, he is the Tsar of Alexander II on the statue, but does not mention a word about Finland’s Russian history, instead promoting his t-shirt, which follows Generation Z clothing trends.

Instead, one exotic pride of Helsinki did not speak. Not at all. Public saunas were, in the opinion of a Delhi journalist, “the most overrated thing”. The strangeness of the phenomenon was increased by the fact that they are “on every street corner”.

Shaikh did not say which street corner public sauna he visited, but mentioned that he had tried it there hot yoga.

“Considering that I’m from India, the experience was nothing.”

One can assume that he is referring both to India’s more than 3,000-year-old yoga tradition and to Delhi’s unbearable heat waves during the hot summer seasons.

Although the sauna itself was a flat experience, the “social interaction” offered by the public sauna in Helsinki was exciting. By the academic term, of course, he meant that he got his buttocks and bags exposed in ovens with strangers.

One thing however, the Delhi journalist had misunderstood, despite the fact that it was reportedly one of the highlights of his trip.

The Kaisaniemi Botanical Garden is certainly a great destination, but it is not known as “Helsinki Central Park” after all. Our capital is not quite as urban as breath-taking Delhi, home to between 19 and 32 million people, depending on the definition of a metropolitan area.

We people from Helsinki are still forest dwellers. Urbaanius is only a thin surface layer.

In the broadest definition, our central park of about a thousand hectares stretches from Töölönlahti almost to the southern edge of Helsinki-Vantaa airport.