Tourism | A Frenchman makes money by selling a service to tourists in Helsinki, which is a matter of course for Finns

Guide David Augerot (right) introduces the marsh porcupine to the group. Jasy Chan sniffs what it smells like. Next to Ramona Jeger, Niels Venniker, Sijmen Venniker, Bianca Venniker-Punt and Mette Venniker.

Frenchman David Augerot has been taking tourists who have arrived in Helsinki to Espoo’s nature for years. In the forests of Nuuksio, many things that are obvious to Finns are surprising.

Ttourists gather at the corner of Museokatu in the heart of Helsinki. It’s a little after nine o’clock and the sun is already beating down hotly. At the corner of the street, the restaurant is still closed. The crowd is clearly waiting for something other than the opening of the terrace.

Smiles and good morning wishes are exchanged.