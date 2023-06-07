Tourism | A Finnish woman was able to visit all the countries of the world – the last country on the list is “from the worst to the worst”

“The fact that private people stop flying will not solve the problem of global warming,” says a lifestyle traveler who works as an environmental consultant.

Last on the list: Turkmenistan.

After going there Anna-Katri from Räiha reportedly became the first Finnish woman to have traveled to all the countries of the world. He will report his achievement on Tuesday on Instagram.

The goal of the years was completed even ahead of schedule. The goal was to tour all the countries of the world before the 40th birthday, which is in December.

“There is no reward to be expected, but I can pat myself on the back,” laughs the blond, tanned woman on the screen. He gave a video interview beforehand when he was in Bali in May.

List of world travelers of the NomadMania website there are about three hundred people in the world who have visited all the countries of the world. 90 percent of them are men.

According to the website, Räihä is not only the first Finnish woman, but also the youngest Nordic woman who has visited all the countries of the world: practically all 193 UN member states, as well as Palestine, the Vatican, Taiwan and Kosovo.

In the spring, Räihä toured the Pacific island nations. Most of Vanuatu’s islands are of volcanic origin.

In the hundred According to Räihä, there are many people who have visited the country, but many give up after that. Strong will, inner fire and the possibility to spend time and money are needed at the latest when 140 countries are behind.

After that, traveling becomes significantly more difficult.

For example, traveling to politically unstable countries is often difficult. Some countries, such as Turkmenistan, require an invitation letter or a visa to be applied for in advance.

Some countries may not have services for tourists and logistical connections can be a headache. This was the case, for example, in the Pacific island countries that Räihä visited during the spring.

However, Räihä assures that he has never taken “stupid risks” on his travels.

He says that he spends a lot of time planning and preparing trips. At the destination, he often uses the services of a local driver, guide or assistant, i.e. a fixer. Sometimes even all three are needed.

One According to Räihä, one of the tightest places was in Afghanistan in May 2021, just before the US withdrew from the country and the Taliban took it over.

Räihä wanted to travel to the Bamiyan Valley to see the remains of Buddha statues carved in the 5th and 6th centuries.

For a Western woman, the journey was dangerous.

“The most direct route to the valley was already under the control of the Taliban, and even on a longer route there was a risk that there would be Taliban checkpoints,” says Räihä.

We set off on the route with a dirty car. Another car drove ahead, making sure there are no checkpoints on the road. In the front seat of the car driving Räihä sat a local woman wearing a burka. Räihä was hiding in the back seat under the blanket, staring at the floor of the car.

The convoy got there. Räihä saw the remains of statues and the beautiful Bamiyan valley, inhabited by the discriminated and persecuted Hazara minority. “The friendliest people in the world,” says Räihä.

In Afghanistan, Räihä hid under a blanket in the back seat of the car in case there were Taliban checkpoints on the road.

Before when Räihä started collecting the countries of the world, he appeared in public as someone who collected luxury accessories.

“Chanels fluttered on the shoulder, Louboutins stung along the asphalt and Tiffanys flashed on the wrist,” she wrote about her bags, shoes and jewelry in her Adalmina’s Secret blog.

The shopping stopped when Räihä decided to go on a ten-month trip around the world, which he did in 2016–2017. Before that, he moved to a smaller apartment and sold clothes, shoes and bags.

How Is Räihä currently financing his trip?

“The answer is easy: with your own money,” says Räihä.

She talks about her travels on her Instagram account and on her Adalmina’s Adventures blog, whose writings have also been published in travel magazines.

“I don’t have financiers or partners, even though there have been offers,” he says.

Räihä worked for more than ten years as an environmental impact assessment consultant for a consulting company. In 2020, he became a private entrepreneur.

In his work, he evaluates, for example, the environmental effects of energy and infrastructure projects, prepares responsibility assessments and calculates the carbon footprint of various factors.

“I can work anywhere, and I can combine traveling with work,” he says.

In Iisalmi born Räihä did not travel much in his childhood. His family did not go further than Sweden or Estonia on their vacations.

After graduating, Räihä started studying environmental economics at the University of Helsinki. In 2006, he went on a student exchange to the United States.

It was his “first real trip abroad”. “I noticed that there are any number of places in the world and that I have only seen a small part of them.”

Travel fever started.

He started traveling with his friends and also his spouse at the time. In 2012, he made his first solo trip to Thailand.

“It was a turning point. It changed the perception of myself. I realized that I don’t need friends or a boyfriend with me. I can travel alone,” says Räihä.

Located in West Africa, Mauritania stretches from the Atlantic coast to the Sahara desert. Räihä traveled across the country for 15 hours aboard an iron ore train.

What does the environmental consultant then think about the carbon dioxide emissions caused by air travel, for example?

“The fact that private people would stop flying does not solve the problem of global warming,” says Räihä.

Aviation produces less than 4 percent of the entire world’s greenhouse emissions. Airplanes also transport cargo and business travelers, Räihä reminds.

“Appreciable global emission reductions are achieved through political solutions and corporate actions. For example, mangrove forests can bind carbon dioxide up to five times more than rainforests. Would it be possible, for example, to increase their protected areas globally”, Räihä points out.

If it were possible to choose, Räihä would prefer to travel by land.

“You experience more when you travel by country. You get the feeling of traveling in a completely different way than on a plane trip, which is just a transition from one place to another,” Räihä says.

However, traveling by land is not always possible or safe.

Tourism destroys nature in many places. In some European cities, such as Venice and Barcelona, ​​tourism also threatens to raise prices so that local residents cannot afford to live in their hometown.

Räihä states that tourism can have not only negative but also positive effects. “Tourism creates jobs and strengthens the local economy. With the income brought by tourism, local infrastructure can also be developed.”

According to Räihä, a good example of the positive effects of tourism on nature conservation are the endangered mountain gorillas, whose numbers have increased throughout the 2000s in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Rwanda, according to the WWF. Mountain gorillas live in national parkswho get a large part of their income from tourism.

Räihä himself says that he prefers local services on his travels. “I strive to ensure that my money goes directly to the locals, and not to large international companies through intermediaries.”

Gabon finances the operations of Loango National Park with income from tourism. Western lowland gorillas are protected in the park and important research work is carried out. Räihä visited Gabon in 2022.

How about when the money goes to countries with serious human rights problems? For example, Turkmenistan is an authoritarian and corrupt repressive state where dissent is not allowed and religious groups are persecuted.

of the US organization Freedom House On the worst of the worst list Turkmenistan is third after South Sudan and Syria.

“Boycotting is not a solution to the political problems of different countries. Tourism plays a very small role in them,” says Räihä.

In his opinion, more information should be given about the closed countries instead of a boycott. That’s what he does, for example, on his Instagram account, which has more than 26,000 followers.

He emphasizes that he does not encourage his social media followers to travel to these destinations.

“Nevertheless, many of my followers have praised that they have learned a lot of new things through the content I share,” says Räihä.

Through his travels, he also says that his own world of thought has expanded. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, grown and come home a changed person.”

According to him, black and white thinking and the desire to compare, for example, the countries of the global south with Finland have disappeared.

“I no longer feel that our lifestyle is normal and theirs is not. In Finland, I slip into my own everyday life, while traveling again into the life and everyday life of the destination country,” says Räihä.

Räihä visited the Pacific Solomon Islands in the spring of 2023.

Cuba’s specialty is old cars. Räihä got on board the Yankee car in 2022.

How about what after all the countries of the world have been visited and the huge task is behind?

Räihä thinks for a moment.

“It’s an insane feeling. I have been able to achieve my goal.”

According to him, reaching the goal is also liberating. He is no longer going to set himself any specific goal, but the traveling will continue.

“I have an insatiable, built-in fire to see new places, make observations and understand more about the world around me. Constantly traveling and learning new things – that’s my way of life.”

Settling down or starting a family is not in mind. “I don’t need a partner or a traditional family. My life is good just like this.”

What Räihä would like to say to us Finns who like to travel to a familiar destination, maybe even to the same hotel year after year?

He says he understands those for whom the ease of travel and the familiarity of the destination overcome the desire for adventure.

However, he encourages you to try something new. To leave the hotel for a day trip or to spend a night or two in an inn run by a local family. Take part in a cooking class, for example.

“When you give people the opportunity to tell their own stories, you create experiences that stay in your life and that you want to share with others. When you give up your position as an observer and become a participant, the experience becomes meaningful. Tourism is no longer just about visiting different places, but something that changes a person.”