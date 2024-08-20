A new jewel has been added to the collection of Touring Superleggera creations. It is the Veloce12, the latest creation from the Italian atelier, which made its official debut during the 2024 Monterey Car Week, effectively reinterpreting the Ferrari 550. This new model balances performance and elegance, with only 30 examples planned, the result of 5,000 hours of artisanal work. Production of the Touring Superleggera Veloce12 will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The design of Touring Superleggera Veloce12

The Veloce12 draws inspiration from the glory days of mid-20th century Italian coachbuilding, but also embraces the cutting edge of contemporary design and technical innovation, with flowing lines, elegant surfaces and beautifully defined curves. It is a pure representation of what Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera stands for. Crafted with lightweight materials and precision engineering, the Veloce12’s body is handcrafted from carbon fiber. All connections between the chassis and body are meticulously designed using CAD to ensure impeccable build quality and eliminate any vibrations. Key structural components are subjected to rigorous FEM modal analysis, and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies meticulously optimize the airflow.

Engine and performance

Under the skin, the Superleggera Veloce12 boasts a 5,474cc, naturally aspirated, 65° F133 V12 engine that delivers 503 hp (25 hp more than the donor car) and 419 Nm of torque, providing a soundtrack that is also unleashed by the installation of Supersprint Exhausts. Thanks to the partnership with Supersprint, combined with a 30% improved cooling system via PWR, the engine is free to deliver the kind of symphonic sound that only twelve naturally aspirated cylinders can deliver. The Veloce12 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 320 km/h. Each donor engine will undergo an endoscopic and physical inspection, before being stripped down and rebuilt as new, with connecting rod bolts, main bearings, gaskets, timing belt, spark plugs, injectors, oil pump, oil filters and sensors, among many other upgrades. The alternator and starter motors will also be overhauled. Touring Superleggera’s new creation features a high-performance braking system developed by Brembo that improves pedal feel and, together with bespoke Touring Superleggera-designed wheels, reduces unsprung mass. Six-piston calipers on 380mm discs are fitted up front, with four-piston calipers on 380mm discs at the rear. To improve rideability, the Italian atelier has partnered with TracTive on a bespoke suspension system with adjustable damping, allowing the Veloce12’s handling and ride balance to be tailored to the exact needs of the rider, suitable for any type of conditions. The TracTive system uses a patented dynamic damping valve, controlled by a multi-axis ga sensor and advanced algorithms developed from decades of road and race testing.

Interior and price

The Veloce12’s interior mirrors the exterior’s construction philosophy, with luxury meeting performance. The finest materials have been chosen, with handcrafted leather upholstery and exquisite details adorning every surface, while ergonomically sculpted seats provide optimum support while driving. Every detail, from the precision-machined controls to the bespoke finishes, seamlessly integrates analogue engagement with modern touches to deliver the ultimate grand touring experience. The price to make this dream come true, in addition to owning a Ferrari 550, is 690,000 euros plus taxes.