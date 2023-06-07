Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

It takes an average of 5-7 years to diagnose this still little known and prejudiced neurodevelopmental disorder, from which the actor Alessandro Borghi also suffers. It manifests mainly with motor and aural tics, but other conditions may also be present

Motor tics sudden and involuntary, which have persisted for at least a year, such as grimacing, jerking of the head or limbs, jumping, squinting; sound tics such as guttural cries, loud breathing, whining, whistling or animal-like sounds, or uttering sentences out of context. I am some of the symptoms most common with which Tourette’s syndrome manifests itself, from which the actor Alessandro Borghi also suffers, as he recently recounted.

Who lives with this neurodevelopmental disorderwhich generally appears in childhood but can also be diagnosed in adulthood, often also has to deal with prejudices. Disseminate correct information on this still little known condition is the goal of world tourette syndrome day which falls on June 7.

False myths to dispel On the occasion of the day, just to dispel the too many clichés that sometimes make you suffer more than the same symptoms, theTourette Italy Associationborn in 2020 on the initiative of a group of parents of children with this disorder, has created a video

“At school against the false information about Tourette. True or false. Challenge yourself

», in collaboration with the Morvillo-Falcone Professional Institute of Brindisi. The initiative is part of the «School project» promoted by the Association.

What is the syndrome and the most common symptoms Tourette’s syndrome, c





Also known as the “disease of a thousand tics” and “disease of profanity”,



it is a neurodevelopmental disorder usually appearing in early childhood.

It affects one percent of the population, especially males (according to some estimates about 18-20 percent of school age).

Tics are the main manifestation of the syndrome: in seven out of ten cases they disappear in adulthood (after the age of 25). It’s about movements or sounds sudden, rapid, arrhythmic, recurring, involuntary that occur for no apparent reason, as explained in the information brochure created by the Association, “Tourette’s syndrome: knowing it to recognize it”, which contains information validated by specialists.

Audible (or phonic) tics Also sound tics – or bettersound engineers as they don’t always involve the vocal cords – they can be simple (coughing; tongue clicking; sniffling without a cold; whimpering; short vocalizations or whistles or animal-like sounds such as barking or meowing; uttering low-context sentences) and complex (repeating words heard as an echo; uttering out-of-context sentences or obscene or profane expressions; repeating words, syllables or parts of sentences – such as a stammer – which can occasionally lead to a speech block).

Not just tics “Motor and aural tics I’m just the tip of the iceberg since there may be several “submerged” conditions, such as the obsessive-compulsive disorder (among the most present comorbidities), oppositional defiant disorder, ADHD (hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit disorder), anxiety, depression, anger attacks – explains Sabrina Alotto -. Sometimes these comorbidities can mislead: unfortunately the syndrome is not well known even at a medical level, so the diagnosis comes late, on average after 5-7 years; this entails serious damage especially at a social level, because Tourette’s onset usually occurs between the ages of 5 and 8, so for a long time you live with the neurological disorder without knowing it”.

How to treat the syndrome Since Tourette’s syndrome can vary from one person to another, the treatment must be adapted, from time to time, according to the condition of the affected subject. Very often the tics are mild and do not require specific treatment. In any case it is important to inform ed educate the individual and the people with whom he relates in various contexts (home, school, work). When i tic they become problematic or, anyway, interfere with normal operation

of daily activitiesyour doctor will consider prescribing one therapy behavioral and/or pharmacological.