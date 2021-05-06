Tourette syndrome (TS), named after the neurologist Georges Albert Édouard Brutus Gilles de la Tourette (1857, France), is a neurological disorder in which an important characteristic stands out: heterogeneity. “It is characterized by the presence of multiple motor tics and one or more phonics. The first are usually sudden repetitive involuntary movements of the head or shoulders and the second small noises or clicks. In some more serious cases, they can be complex words such as insults ”, he explains. Gines Fernandez, health psychologist and neuropsychologist. The professional assures that everything is experienced by the person as “something uncontrollable, generating great discomfort”.

“According to different epidemiological studies, the global prevalence of TS in the population aged 5 to 18 years ranges between 0.3 and 3.8%. It is usually more common in men than in women, with a 3: 1 ratio. Tics are the most common movement disorder in childhood. Some studies estimate that between 4% and 23% of children have tics before puberty (Robertson, 2012). Given the diversity of considerations regarding this alteration, “there is a lack of documentation and information on this issue in our country, mainly due to the lack of studies and diagnoses on this pathology”, clarifies the neuropsychologist.

Regarding the origin of the disorder, there are still many doubts and controversy. “During the last decade, the genetic bases and the interaction with environmental factors in the different stages of development (prenatal, perinatal, infections and psychosocial stress) have been studied in depth as possible causes. What seems to be clear is that psychosocial factors (low family educational level, low income, dysfunctional educational styles, lack of emotional management skills, etc.) can increase the symptoms of the disorder ”, emphasizes Fernández.

Aspects to consider for future treatment

Ginés Fernández maintains that there is still no specific protocol for diagnosis. Similarly, he points out that any diagnosis is associated with criteria along with the patient’s medical history “and this will serve to determine the severity for future treatment planning.” “Children with symptoms of Tourette syndrome should see a neurologist. He or she will probably ask parents to keep a record of the types of tics they have and how often they occur, ”she adds.

Tourette’s disorder (DSM-5) In reference to the diagnosis of the syndrome, the expert refers to the diagnostic criteria offered by the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5, 2013):

– At some point there have been multiple motor tics and one or more vocal tics, although not necessarily at the same time.

-Tics can increase or decrease in frequency, but persist for more than a year since the first tic appeared.

-I start before the age of 18.

-The disturbance is not due to the direct physiological effects of a substance (eg, cocaine) or a general medical condition (eg, Huntington’s disease or post-viral encephalitis).

“TS is very common with other neurodevelopmental disorders. 90% of the cases of people diagnosed with Tourette syndrome are associated with symptoms mainly of Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) ”, adds the psychologist. For him, there is a hypothetical link between these disorders due to “dysregulation of the neurotransmitter dopamine in subcortical structures, involved in attentional and motor control processes”. The disorder is usually treated on a pharmacological level. However, according to the professional in neuropsychology, in the evolution of tics there is usually an improvement with cognitive-behavioral therapies in “the frequency, severity and repercussions during adolescence (16-17 years) or the beginning of adulthood, being able remit completely in most cases ”, the expert emphasizes.

For Ginés Fernández, there are guidelines that can help these young people in their day to day:

Involve them in attractive activities: Sport or outdoor activities.

Emotional support: Talking about emotions is essential for children and adolescents to better understand their own and other people’s feelings. Even helping others may increase self-confidence.

Encourage initiative and creativity: They help focus attention away from tics.

Support: Belonging to some type of association of people with Tourette Syndrome can be very positive.

Self-Awareness: You can feel more in control of your life by researching the disorder and taking an active role in its treatment.

Unconditional patience: Essential quality when facing all the previous guidelines.

Story of overcoming and generosity: “I want to help with my story”

Natalia Sanchidrián, author and trainer in techniques of emotional liberation, takes on a new project: challenge 100 tests of faith, where diverse people share stories of life and improvement. A common link is the fear of expressing oneself freely. His nephew, Rubén Sánchez Sanchidrián, 19, own motive you want to take a step forward, tell about your experiences with your aunt and help other people. Also under the protection and help of his mother Myriam Sanchidrián, they decide to talk about Gilles de la Tourette’s disorder, which was diagnosed by the young man when he was nine years old in the neuropediatric consultation.

When Rubén Sánchez Sanchidrián was six years old, his family began to observe various tics that lasted over time. And they decided to seek information about it. “I found a disorder that was related to what I saw in my son. I read a book with testimonies from parents in which I saw myself reflected. The children they spoke of had the same symptoms as Ruben. Mothers perceive that something is not right. I knew that my son had something that was not normal: tics and his motor restlessness, ”says Myriam Sanchidrián.

When the young man was diagnosed with the disorder, although it affected him to be looked at or heard his tics, he did not see it as an inconvenience. However, in fourth or fifth grade, things changed radically. “He had a bad time with a teacher and given how bad he looked, becoming a very nefarious issue at the tic level, we decided to change him schools. Fortunately, everything went for the better, ”says Myriam Sanchidrián.

Sánchez has always had good friends and it is not a problem for him to relate. “I did not perceive the concept of disease purely said. Later on, I didn’t experience it as a hindrance either, except when the tics got in the way of something I was doing. And I must say that there are more serious cases: those associated with other types of disorders, “he says. “Now I lead a normal life, with more or less tics. I don’t care about them anymore. Tics are a part of me, as is the repetition of words (echolalia). Also, I take medication. I am happy and well. What I am looking for is an opportunity in the labor field ”, he adds.

The young man emphasizes that currently his symptoms are like a “potpourri”, depending on the day and how his emotional state occurs. “I have no problem expressing what happens to me if it is necessary or someone needs to know. If someone doesn’t like my tics, let them not listen to them ”, he adds bluntly. Her mother comments that there was a bad word, the only one she said, that began with “p”, and that she managed to control her by pronouncing only “uta”. In addition, he maintains that he has always felt supported by his family, by doctors and other professionals. “A person who suffers from Tourette must be himself and surround himself with people who really love him,” he says. Sánchez adds that music has served him as an escape route: “Estopa, Los Delinqüentes or El Canijo de Jerez”.

Both Myriam and Rubén want to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and thank the Ampastta Association and Dr. Mercedes Rodrigo Alfageme, from Hospital 12 de Octubre, currently retired. “We also want to thank the school CEIP Carlos Cano, Loranca, (Madrid). Thanks to them, our life with the TS turned out much better. The awareness and visibility of this and other disorders is very necessary ”, ends this mother.

