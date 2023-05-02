The varied Italian territory, largely made up of hills and mountains, deserves to be explored in every corner, from north to south. If the passion for visiting new places is combined with the DNA of a motorcyclist, the perfect mix is ​​created for trips out of town and weekends dedicated to travel and fun among the curves of our roads. If you are not looking for “performance” on asphalt and you don’t even want to put the wheels off-road, the mid-range tourer they represent an excellent compromise for traveling serenely, alone or with a passenger in the saddle. We have selected 5, all of noble brands. The 4 Japanese ones (Honda NC 750 X, Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Yamaha Tracer 7) are contrasted by the only British one, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660. Let’s go into them one by one.