Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The young Ivorian striker, Abdullah Toure, needed less than 150 minutes to present his credentials as a top scorer in the victory list, after he scored for “Al-Azraq” in two consecutive matches in the “ADNOC Professional League”, before the club’s management announced the renewal of its contract with the striker until 2026.

Toure, 19, who joined Al-Azraq in the “Winter Mercato” for the current season 2022-2023, made his first scoring mark in the league, after he led the “Al-Ameed” to a valuable victory against its host Al-Ain 1-0 in “Round 20”, after he scored His only goal, after entering a substitute in the second half.

The young striker translated the confidence of the Croatian Goran Tomic, coach of the “Brigadier”, who pushed him for the first time in the “Blue” squad in the “21st round” match against Ittihad Kalba, as required, after he paved the way for his team’s victory by three by opening the scoring in the 57th minute.

The confrontation against Ittihad Kalba represented the fifth in Toure’s record with the “Al-Ameed” in the league, including 4 substitute matches, and one match in the starting line-up with a total of 198 minutes, during which he scored two goals, before obtaining a contract that extends for the next three seasons within the “Blue”.