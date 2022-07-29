Again Marianne Vos, and this time in the yellow jersey. The 35-year-old Dutchman darted in the sixth stage of the women’s Tour, Saint Dié des Vosges-Rosheim, 128 km, and it is the second victory, but with the symbol on his shoulders it is worth more: as did compatriot Jonas Vingegaard on the climb Pyrenean of Lourdes Hautacam. Wonderful second Marta Bastianelli, the same age as Vos: we remember them at the 2007 Stuttgart World Cup, when the Lazio, at 20, anticipated the Dutchman to win a crazy rainbow jersey. “For me it was like a victory. After Thursday’s crash there was a risk that I wouldn’t start, but I owed it to my team, and when they started shooting I knew I had to give it my all. I am very happy, it is as if I had won ”, explains Marta Bastianelli, leader of UAE, the Arab WorldTour team (twin of Pogacar’s), directed by Rubens Bertogliati. It was an Italian festival in sprint, with seven girls in the ten: fourth Balsamo, fifth Persico, sixth Confalonieri, seventh Guazzini, ninth Barbieri and tenth Longo Borghini. Speaking of the Piedmontese: she was fantastic in the last 500 meters to drive the Balsamo, especially in the chicane on the left where she also risked falling. Longo Borghini leaves Balsamo practically in the lead, paired with Vos, but this time the World Championship in Leuven 2021 is not repeated, when Balsamo has torn the Dutchman apart. La Balsamo closes fourth, and is disappointed