In the sixth stage in Rosheim, the Dutchman turned off the world champion Balsamo that had been launched perfectly by Longo Borghini. Great sprint of Lazio, which in 2007 had won the World Cup at the age of 20 beating Vos. Seven Italians in the first 10. Now the two decisive days on the Vosges
Again Marianne Vos, and this time in the yellow jersey. The 35-year-old Dutchman darted in the sixth stage of the women’s Tour, Saint Dié des Vosges-Rosheim, 128 km, and it is the second victory, but with the symbol on his shoulders it is worth more: as did compatriot Jonas Vingegaard on the climb Pyrenean of Lourdes Hautacam. Wonderful second Marta Bastianelli, the same age as Vos: we remember them at the 2007 Stuttgart World Cup, when the Lazio, at 20, anticipated the Dutchman to win a crazy rainbow jersey. “For me it was like a victory. After Thursday’s crash there was a risk that I wouldn’t start, but I owed it to my team, and when they started shooting I knew I had to give it my all. I am very happy, it is as if I had won ”, explains Marta Bastianelli, leader of UAE, the Arab WorldTour team (twin of Pogacar’s), directed by Rubens Bertogliati. It was an Italian festival in sprint, with seven girls in the ten: fourth Balsamo, fifth Persico, sixth Confalonieri, seventh Guazzini, ninth Barbieri and tenth Longo Borghini. Speaking of the Piedmontese: she was fantastic in the last 500 meters to drive the Balsamo, especially in the chicane on the left where she also risked falling. Longo Borghini leaves Balsamo practically in the lead, paired with Vos, but this time the World Championship in Leuven 2021 is not repeated, when Balsamo has torn the Dutchman apart. La Balsamo closes fourth, and is disappointed
Program In the standings, Marianne Vos has 30 “over Silvia Persico and the Polish Niewiadoma, fourth Longo Borghini at 35” and eighth the Dutch Van Vleuten at 1’28 “. They are the ones who will play the final victory: now we go up to the Vosges. Saturday seventh stage, Selestat-Le Markstein Fellering, km 127 with the climbs of Petit Ballon (9.4 km at 8.1%), Platzerwasel (7.1 km at 8.3%) and Grand Ballon (13, 5 km at 6.7%): from the summit, 1136 meters, there will be 7 km to go to the finish. Sunday eighth and last stage, Lure-La Super Planche des Belles Filles, km 123, with the Ballon d’Alsace (8.7 km at 6.9%) and the terrible arrival on the dirt road after 7 km at 8.7 % and peaks of 24%.
July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 4:45 pm)
