The Dutch Lorena Wiebes enters the history of women’s cycling. On the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the sprinter clearly wins the first stage of the Tour de France for women, ahead of compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgian Lotte Kopecky. Fourth the talented Modenese Rachele Barbieri, seventh the world champion Elisa Balsamo and tenth Vittoria Guazzini. For Wiebes, 23, who runs in the DSM team, this is the sixteenth victory of the season.

The duel with the world champion Elisa Balsamo was expected, who was launched well by the champion Van Dijk in the last kilometer, was at the wheel of the Vos up to 300 meters, but she certainly lacked a partner to keep her still under cover, and when she tried to leave it was too late: it remained closed and did not find the right position. Balsamo did not have legs in the most important sprint of the season: the worst sprint of a so far overwhelming 2022. However, there is room in the next stages to recover. The fourth place of Barbieri (Liv) was significant: she had finished second in the last sprint in Padua of the women’s Giro.