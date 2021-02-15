Tour Winsland stresses the importance of Egypt’s role in reaching a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue

The United Nations Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Winsland, stressed today, Monday, the importance of Egypt’s role in supporting a lasting, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue and achieving the desired peace in the region, as well as appreciation for Egypt’s continuous efforts to heal the Palestinian rift and achieve national reconciliation.

This came during a phone call that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received today from the United Nations special envoy, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

The spokesman said, in a press statement today, that Winsland expressed his aspiration to work and coordinate with Cairo in order to advance the peace process during the coming period, and to achieve the required breakthrough in the peace process.

According to the spokesman, Minister Shukri congratulated the UN official on assuming the position and wished success in his new mission, and that his efforts would be crowned with success in advancing the peace process during the coming period in cooperation with the relevant partners.

Shoukry touched on the Egyptian efforts exerted during the recent period to create an enabling environment to re-engage the Palestinian and Israeli sides in the negotiation track, and the intensification of consultations with regional and international partners through several tracks, the latest of which was the emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council held at the ministerial level.

Minister Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt’s firm position on the Palestinian issue and support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, leading to the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, based on the principle of the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy decisions.