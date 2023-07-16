One after the other, at the cost of blocking each other. Side by side, more and more slowly, until they almost touch the surplace, because neither of them wants to take the sprint ahead for time bonuses to the summit of the Joux Plane. The one between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar is a de facto coexistence: they start the stage lined up side by side, because they have to show off the jerseys, yellow that of the Dane, white that of the Slovenian, and they run all day at eye distance.