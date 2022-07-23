In the 20th stage, third victory in this Grand Boucle for the Belgian. The Jumbo, with its sixth success, also enjoys the three jerseys: Vingegaard in yellow and polka dots, Wout in green. Ganna finishes in 5th place
A green train sped along the 40.7 km of the time trial of the Tour, the 20th stage Lacapelle Marivel-Rocamadour. Wout Van Aert dominated it with an inexorable crescendo that stretched the resistance of the various Ganna, Pogacar, Mollema and even Vingegaard. The 27-year-old from Herentals finished in 47’59 “at an average of 50.877 km / h. The Belgian of Jumbo-Visma thus achieves his third stage success after those of Calais (fourth stage) and Lausanne (eighth stage). A Tour also embellished with the yellow jersey worn for 4 days and the green one that he will take to Paris tomorrow. In second place, in a derby in Jumbo sauce, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard who, in the yellow jersey, in the final “slowed down” to avoid trouble and finished 18 “behind Van Aert. Third place for the Slovenian Pogacar.
Ganna behind the big names
Italy today hoped for a good part of the time trial to be able to break the fast of victories (Nibali in Val Thorens on 27 July 2019) but Ganna finished the time trial in 5th place (42 “from the winner) behind the big names: Van Aert, Vingegaard, Pogacar and Thomas. Virtually nothing changes in the standings: Vingegaard will win the Tour de France (in 1996 the first and only Danish victory with Rijs) ahead of Pogacar and Thomas. Tomorrow the Tour ends with the 21st stage with I arrive in Paris.
