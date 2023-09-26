A nice tour to discover Tuscany on the occasion of 12th Suzuki 4×4 off road meeting who established a record historical of participants, with over 100 crews at the start for a total of 240 people. Carolina Kostner, Olympic figure skater, she was the godmother of the event, leading a Vitara 1.5 Hybrid 140v Allgrip through spectacular landscapes in the area of Garfagnana. The car featured in the event was a great one Jimny Pro set up with the name Yamawhich in the traditional Japanese language means “Mountain”.

Tour in Tuscany with Suzuki the route

The Suzuki Rally took place in Garfagnanaprovince of Lucca, where the crews had the opportunity to choose two routes differentiated based on difficulty: for SUVs and for 4×4 vehicles with reduced gears.

Path Discover it was easier, including asphalted sections, dirt roads and panoramic paths in the woods on a route of 90 kilometers with a difference in height of more 3,000 meterswhile the path Explore it was reserved for expert off-roaders (with the assistance of expert guides) with technical and demanding variations along the 64 km and 2300 meters of altitude that put vehicles equipped with gearboxes (Jimny and Samurai) to the test with the reduced gears of the four-wheel drive of Suzuki.

Suzuki 4×4 meeting 2023 in Garfagnana of crews participating in the tour in Tuscany

All crews passed through spectacular locations on the tour, such as the Vagli Lake and the woods of the Apennines through the Serchio Valleyreaching the border with Emilia-Romagna.

Tour in Tuscany to discover Lake Vagli

The Suzuki rally was an excellent opportunity to discover Tuscany and Garfagnana for which we recommend organizing a nice tour on this route.

Tuscany tour, recommended route by car

Departure from Barga

Visit to the medieval village of Barga .

. Continuation of the journey towards Check them below .

. Stop at Vagli Lake to visit the submerged village of Fabbriche di Careggine.

to visit the submerged village of Fabbriche di Careggine. Continuation of the journey towards Sillano .

. Stop in Sillano to visit the town and the Orecchiella Park Museum.

Arrival at Casone Di Profecchia.

The wonders that can be discovered along this fascinating itinerary in Tuscany:

Medieval village of Barga: located on the rolling hills of Garfagnana, Tuscany, Barga is an enchanting medieval village that captures the hearts of visitors with its beautifully preserved historic centre. Winding alleys, ancient stone houses and fascinating medieval architecture define the atmosphere of this place.

Vagli Lake: hidden among the valleys of Garfagnana, lies Lake Vagli, a fascinating work of artificial engineering. Its fame is linked to the submerged village of Fabbriche di Careggine, an ancient village that re-emerges from the depths of the lake every 10 years, when the latter is emptied for maintenance work. A one of a kind experience!

Serchio Valley: Nestled between the majestic Apuan Alps and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, the Serchio Valley offers a breathtaking natural spectacle. Here, lush forests, sparkling streams and imposing peaks make up an unforgettable picture.

Off-road adventures in the Garfagnana: the Garfagnana it is a mountainous region of extraordinary beauty, characterized by an unparalleled variety of landscapes, including dense forests, rushing rivers and imposing mountains. The off-road trails of Garfagnana offer an exciting opportunity to explore the wild nature of this region, offering an adrenaline-filled and one-of-a-kind experience.

Carolina Kostnerthe multi-medal winning Olympic figure skater, was the godmother of the 12th Suzuki Rally aboard a Suzuki Vitara, participating in his third Rally.

Luigi Sodano with Carolina Kostner at the 2023 Suzuki 4×4 meeting in Garfagnana

Luigi Sodano with Carolina Kostner Luigi Sodano at the 2023 Suzuki 4×4 Rally Luigi Sodano at the 2023 Suzuki 4×4 Rally Tuscany off road tour Jimny in action on the tour off road passages in the tour Jimny in action Off road area Suzuki 4×4 meeting 2023 Off road area Suzuki 4×4 meeting 2023 Jimny Pro Yama setup Suzuki 4×4 meeting 2023 in Garfagnana 2023 Suzuki 4×4 Meeting Briefing

The event took place at the Tenuta del Ciocco in Barga, Lucca, on a day of good weather, with participants registering after a briefing from the organization. The participants were therefore divided into two groups: one followed the Discover route in an SUV and the other tackled the Explore route.

After a tasty lunch break the day ended with activities off-road in the playgrounda limited area created especially for the occasion with obstacles of varying difficulty.

Jimny Pro “Yama” setup with a small Jimny RC participating in the tour in Tuscany

Among the 4×4 vehicles that put on a show there was a Jimny Pro set up with the name Yamaequipped with Suzuki accessories ideal for outdoor adventures, including OGAWA tent, waterproof LED lamp, awnings, bike racks and camping stools.

New Suzuki meeting date

At the conclusion of the rally, the Suzuki organization announced the date of the thirteenth edition of the off-road rally, set for Saturday 21 September 2024. Further details regarding the location and program will be announced later.

Photo tour in Tuscany Suzuki 4×4 meeting 2023

