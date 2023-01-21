Journey through history

Three nations rich in history, culture and traditions such asEgyptthe Jordan and theSaudi Arabia, in a unique and exciting journey that satisfies those who love tours and cruise passengers. The project is called “Going4Cruise” and is promoted by the tour operator Going, present on the Italian market for over 40 years and booming under the guidance of the general manager Maurice Casabianca, exclusively with MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise brand in the world, market leader in Europe, South America, the Persian Gulf and South Africa which controls 100% of Going. A project also embraced by Leonardo Massa, managing director Italy of MSC Cruises, as it has a strong focus on personalization and is also aimed at those who are not traditional cruise passengers.

The dream trip includes 9 nights of accommodation, including two in Cairo and seven on a cruise on board the elegant MSC Splendida ecological ship. Lovers of exclusivity, privacy and luxury can choose MSC Yacht Club, a ship within a ship. The suites are very elegantly furnished, there is an exclusive 24-hour butler service and a dedicated concierge service. MSC Yacht Club has a number of wonderful private facilities such as the Top sail lounge with snack buffet throughout the day, a panoramic lounge full of spectacular views, a dedicated restaurant and the One pool deck offering a private area with swimming pool, hot tubs , solarium and bar. The catering is also at very high levels: breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in a dedicated restaurant with a sophisticated and varied à la carte menu. On Msc Splendida, the Yacht Club is directed by Alessandro Fraglica, attentive to the smallest details. Furthermore, in the Msc Aurea SPA, you can let yourself be pampered with revitalizing health and beauty treatments such as aromatherapy and Balinese massages.

Saqqara, the pyramids of Giza, the Saladin Citadel and the Egyptian Museum

The journey begins with the discovery of the lively and frenetic Cairo, a megalopolis with about 20 million inhabitants. With the Italian-Egyptian Egyptologist Angela Ali Mohamed every secret is revealed. We start from Saqqara, the most important necropolis of Memphis, the capital of the Ancient Egyptian kingdom. The archaeological area extends for 9 square kilometres. Here you can admire the Pyramid of Djoser which represents the origin of the Egyptian pyramids. It was built by Imhotep, the first recognized architect in history, in 2630 BC during the mandate of Pharaoh Djoser, belonging to the III dynasty. The step pyramid, made up of small limestone blocks, is 140 meters long, 118 meters wide and 60 meters high.

In the afternoon we move to the magical atmosphere of the majestic pyramids of Giza, 18 kilometers from Cairo, a complex declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. After their deaths, the pharaohs were embalmed and placed inside sarcophagi which in the pyramids. The sumptuous funeral equipment (from personal objects to food) that were to accompany them on the journey to the afterlife was also buried with them. With the transition to the afterlife, the pharaohs would become gods. The pyramids of Giza were built about 4500 years ago to last for eternity. Work is thought to have begun around 2500 BC. C. In the necropolis of Giza the three main pyramids are that of Cheops (also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza, 140 meters high and with a perimeter of its base of almost 1 kilometre), Chephren (son of Cheops, the only on the top a part of the cover in white Tura limestone that covered the whole structure) and Menkaure.

In the archaeological area there are also several smaller pyramids as well as the great sphinx, temples and tombs of dignitaries. Inside the pyramids the corridors are very narrow and there are many tourists. Even the rooms are small and empty. I therefore advise against the visit to those who suffer from claustrophobia. The texts and inscriptions on the walls of the pyramids of Giza have contributed to making known every aspect of the civilization of the pharaohs. She is the guardian of the pyramids, the silent and mysterious great sphinx, carved in the limestone rock around 2500 BC, at the time of the pharaoh Chephren who seems to represent him. It is 73 meters long, 19 meters wide and about 20 meters high, with the head rising another 4 meters. It represents a man with the body of a lion, a figure that is found not only in Egyptian mythology, but also in that of ancient Greece.

The day after the tour with Going includes a visit to the Citadel of Saladin, a small fortified city inside the Egyptian capital. It was built in an elevated position by the leader Saladin between 1176 and 1183 to defend the city from attacks by Crusader soldiers and could accommodate over 10,000 people. It contains within it mosques, palaces and museums. From here the panorama is breathtaking with a large part of the city of Cairo up to the pyramids. The discovery of the city ends with the Egyptian museum, the most important of its kind in the world. Bas-reliefs, furnishings, statues and paintings are on display. Do not miss the room of Pharaoh Tutankhamun with the magnificent treasure found in his tomb: the splendid gold and lapis lazuli funerary mask leaves you breathless. The mummies, however, are located in the new Grand Egyptian museum, near the pyramids of Giza. We leave Cairo and head towards El Sokhna port. Here we embark on the MSC Splendida ship to begin the cruise to Safaga, then Jordan and then Saudi Arabia.

