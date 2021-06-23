A ride along three Flemish triple breweries, good for 149 km of driving pleasure. Don’t forget your suitcases, so you can load them full of goodies!

We kick off our triple city trip in the shadow of the Broeltorens, in the old center of Kortrijk in West Flanders. In ‘Vlas Vegas’, as the city is smugly called, Lucky Luke artist Morris was born and you can still follow the best game training in the world. The first Tripel of our route was also christened there, although it is now brewed a few kilometers outside the city walls. We adjust the course of our GPS and aim the double front train of the Tricity 300 south in the direction of the Bellegem district, where the first stop of the day awaits: Omer Vander Ghinste . Brewery.

After we have loaded a few Tripel LeForts in the suitcases there, it is high time to launch a Flemish Ardennes offensive via Avelgem and Berchem: on to Oudenaarde! The city of splashes in and around the Donkvijvers, flashy home attacks by Jan Bakelants and Mario De Clercq in the Tour of Flanders Center and Jotie T’Hooft’s inked sadness. But also the home of painter and bon vivant Adriaen Brouwer. After a short passage past the Center Ronde Van Vlaanderen, I turn into the majestic cobbled courtyard of Roman . Brewery on.

With a Roman triple of every kind under the saddle, it’s high time to start the better cornering: the longest stint of our trip, which takes us right through the Flemish Ardennes, via Geraardsbergen and Galmaarden, after which we cross a wide ring around Brussels via Asse, Merchtem, Londerzeel and Kappelle-op-den-Bos. The last stop is Mechelen, where you can see the Brussels Atomium glitter from the imposing Romboutstoren, you are immersed in a dark war past in the infamous Dossin barracks, and city heroes Herman de Coninck and Rik De Saedeleer have worn out their years. And where half a millennium after its passage, an ultimate tribute to its most famous inhabitant, Emperor Charles V, is still being brewed: the sublime Gouden Carolus. Just inside the city ring of Mechelen, we steer our Tricity into the cobbled courtyard of the brewery The anchor on.

From Mechelen you can easily go in all directions, so that you can keep the contents of those now undoubtedly bulging suitcases nice and cool at home. cheers!

Vander Ghinste . Brewery

In 1892 Remi Vander Ghinste buys a house and associated buildings for his 23-year-old son and brewer Omer. Through his marriage to Marguerite, granddaughter of Kortrijk’s brewer Felix Verschile, the LeFort brewery is suddenly added. Practical in nature, Marguerite insists that all the firstborn boys in the family will be named ‘Omer’. The expensive stained glass windows of the brewery cafes say ‘Bieren Omer Vander Ghinste’, and by keeping the first name, the windows can remain unchanged. And so it happened – in the meantime the brewing family has reached the fifth generation of brewers, a fifth generation Omers, too. In 2008, that link with the family is captured in a brew: the well-known and award-winning OMER. The name LeFort is also being revived, first as a brown beer in 2013, and in 2016 Tripel LeFort is being launched.

Roman . Brewery

For the founding of Brouwerij Roman by Joos Roman, we have to go back to 1545, when Mater (a sub-municipality of Oudenaarde) was still located along the trade route between Germany and France. But it wasn’t until later, as generations took the helm, that beer brewing became the family’s main business. Since then, 14 generations have grown the secondary profession of that time into a thriving company. After the two world wars, the brewery mainly created a furore with a series of specialty and abbey beers. Ename Tripel was brewed for the first time (1990), almost two decades later, in 2018, the Adriaen Brouwer Tripel was added. The latter is a biotriple named after the Oudenaarde painter and hedonist who was born in 1605.

The Anchor Brewery

In this family and city brewery, every variant of Maneblusser, Boscoli, Lucifer, and of course the Gouden Carolus is brewed in all its capacities. In the annals we already find a first reference to the brewery in 1471 (!), when Duke Charles the Bold exempts the beguines’ beer from excise duties ‘for patients and personal use’. Almost 500 years later (1960) the first Gouden Carolus is launched on the market. In its recent history, Het Anker opened a three-star hotel within the walls of the brewery. Since then, the brewery has acquired international fame and Het Anker has even built up a full-fledged whiskey distillery. A grain whiskey is distilled there from the malt mash of Gouden Carolus Tripel.

Text: Jelle Verstaen Photography: Peter Naessens

