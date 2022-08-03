The road meanders through the rolling landscape, in front of me I see a patchwork of fields and meadows bursting with green with a twisting asphalt ribbon in between. When I look up and spot a bird of prey, I am briefly blinded by the sun. No, you really don’t have to cross the French border far to feel like your God. Up to the French Ardennes is more than far enough.

For the first ten kilometers of the route, the road surface is so far below average that you are mainly busy slaloming between the pits and along the ditches. Fortunately, we soon cross the French border and the quality of the pavement increases to such an extent that it inspires every motorcyclist’s heart to jump for joy.

If you can still enjoy exceptional tranquility in the Belgian Ardennes, the concept of ‘rest’ in the French Ardennes takes on a completely different dimension. When we take some time for a photo session at Lake Bairon, we have already rounded a few thousand turns. The only traffic to be aware of when you’re eagerly ducking into a corner is a Case of Masey Ferguson tractor, otherwise there’s no cat here.

Sedan is the only place name along this route that exceeds the description ‘hamlet’, although 26,000 inhabitants are again not a number to blow high from the tower. The locals can show off the Sedan castle, because with an area of ​​35,000 m2 and seven floors in all, the fortress is one of the largest, if not the very largest in Europe.

The route runs right past the castle and the fact that you can simply park your Ford next to the walls of the fort is becoming unique in times of circulation plans and other low-emission conditions. If you plan to use Sedan as a base for a few days of driving pleasure in the French Ardennes, you can consider staying overnight in the castle; it has been partly transformed into a hotel with 54 rooms.

Novion-Porcien is the southernmost point of this route. I had already read a lot of good things about the Musée Guerre & Paix en Ardennes, but when you stand in front of the half-buried building it seems to have little to do. Until you open the door and walk into a phenomenal museum. Not only is the collection impressive, the way in which the war history of the French Ardennes is told is of a rarely seen creativity.

You march among 1,600 military uniforms and as you step through a trench you are joined by the moving shadows of soldiers. The way the bullet hail from a 500 rounds per minute spitting machine gun is shown immediately sends a cold shiver down your spine, and you can see what goes on in the cockpit of a crashing fighter plane.

At 180 kilometers the route seems long, but because you drive through a godforsaken area you can maintain a fairly high average speed without risking your skin. The route alternates departments with long twists and turns with small steering roads that offer more kicks than any roller coaster in an amusement park. And that cocktail ensures that after an hour of driving you end up in a kind of trance. Just steer from bend to bend, ‘purely on flexibility’ as the cyclists sometimes say. And enjoy the outdoors. It really shouldn’t be more…

The route starts at locomotive ‘Le Belge’, which is located along the N914 in Vresse-sur-Semois. The 180 km drive circles south and offers a mix of faster departmental roads with small steering lanes, all roads are paved so that the route can be ridden with any type of motorcycle. The finish is at the Musée du Chemin de Fer à Vapeur at Place de la Gare 101 in Treignes. From Flanders you usually have to count a driving time of two hours or more to Vresse and back from Treignes. If you want to visit the museums ‘thoroughly’, it can be wise to make this trip a two-day trip.

Le Belge: The volunteers in the woodworking workshops of Vresse thought it was a nice idea in 1980 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Belgium with a wooden replica of Le Belge, the first Belgian locomotive to leave the Cockerill workhouses in Seraing on December 30, 1835. The workmen spent 1,500 hours busy with their job, the result of their diligence is in a kind of glass bell jar on the N914 in Vresse-sur-Semois, exactly where our route starts.

Maison forte de Saint-Menges: When the Germans started their blitzkrieg through the Ardennes in May 1940, they were lucky that the water of the Semois was so low that they could simply march through it. The French who had entrenched themselves in the fortified building in the woods near Saint-Mendes didn’t stand a chance against the superior force of the Germans. The photo with the remains of the bunker shows how the Germans (also on motorcycles) have surrounded the building.

Castle of Sedan: There was already a fortified church in the 13th century, but it was in the 15th century that the fortress of Sedan was expanded into one of the largest in Europe. With its surface area of ​​35,000 m2, seven floors and walls up to 30 meters high, this is an impressive building in the center of the town. A museum and a hotel are located in the castle, and all kinds of medieval events are also organised.

Etang de Bairon: Lake Bairon is a reservoir on the river Bairon that supplies the Canal des Ardennes with water. The route runs over the dike that divides the old part of the reservoir on the western side and the new part on the eastern side in two. Would you like to stretch your legs here? A signposted walk of 4.5 kilometers around the lake awaits you.

Musee de Guerre et Paix en Ardenne: The French Ardennes unfortunately played a crucial role three times in the Franco-Prussian War (1870-1871) and the two world wars. The way the Musée de Guerre et Paix en Ardenne tells the story of these three wars and drags you into the madness is impressive. The fact that there are also numerous war vehicles in the museum (including motorcycles) is an extra motivation for technology enthusiasts to step inside.

Musée du Chemin de Fer a Vapeur: About twenty locomotives can be admired in the covered part of the steam train museum in Treignes, outside many times this number is waiting for restoration. You can also visit the studio. The museum, which is a reference in the train world, attracts 15,000 visitors every year. Near the museum is a brasserie with a beautiful terrace, the ideal terminus for a tough day in the motorcycle saddle. If archeology is more your thing, then 200 m from the train museum you will find the ‘Musée de Malgré Tout’, which focuses on archaeology.

Text and route Bart De Schampheleire • Photography Peter Naessens