Our route starts at the Fort of Liezele in Puurs-Sint-Amands. Belgium started the construction of that fortress in 1908, but when the First World War broke out, the construction was not yet finished. The Belgian soldiers who were stationed there did not stand a chance against the Germans, although they did manage to slow down the advance of the Germans considerably.

Anyone who has taken the N16 between Mechelen and Sint-Niklaas before will have chuckled at the sign to ‘Buitenland’ near the Scheldt bridge in Temse. It is a hamlet of twice nothing that has nestled in the armpit formed by the Zeeschelde and an old arm of that river. If you cross the bridge over the Zeeschelde a little further, you look left over what once were the gigantic shipyards of Temse.

On small agricultural roads it goes north towards Nieuwkerken-Waas and Kemzeke, even a few cobblestone strips are used. Nothing of the caliber Paris-Roubaix, but a nice change from the asphalt and concrete. When we have crossed the Dutch border in Heikant, we add the typical Dutch pavement with red vowels to the palette.

It is not only the surface that you immediately notice that you have entered Zeeland, the environment also changes drastically. The panorama opens completely, you only make altimeters when you drive up a dike road or take a speed bump, and water and wind now demand a leading role in the story. From Axel to Philippine and from Pyramide to Middelburg, the landscape is dominated by rivers, canals and creeks.

When we stop in Sas van Gent in front of the bridge over the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal, we feel the wind pounding on the flanks of our engines. Close to the Dutch-Belgian border, Sluis is a tourist trap that has no equal; however, we allow ourselves to be amazed in Bizarium, the museum of bizarre inventions.

In Tol we cross the border for the last time for today, the last kilometers towards Damme we have the wind in our sails on the dike; first along the Schipdonkvaart and finally on the east bank of the Damse Vaart. As a cyclist you can quickly reach Damme along the Damse Vaart from Sluis, with the motorcycle we made an extra loop to arrive in the city that was originally called Hendam. Near Bruges, Damme also has charms for sale and with the multitude of taverns with terraces you will not leave here hungry or thirsty. Quite an excellent invention, such a terrace…

The route starts at Fort Liezele on the Fortbaan in Puurs-Sint-Amands, easily accessible via the N16 between Willebroek and Sint-Niklaas. The first 40 kilometers on Flemish soil are the slowest, as soon as you have crossed the Dutch border, things go a lot smoother on the dikes of Zeeland. The route does not contain any unpaved roads and can be done with any motorbike, no transfer services are included in the route. From Damme you drive back inland via Bruges and the E40, those who have to go to Antwerp choose the E34.

bizarre: A cabinet of curiosities full of bizarre inventions, but in a scientifically sound context and with the aim of constantly challenging you as a visitor. You will find an arch trumpet, swimming machine, motor-driven roller skates, the first spaceship in history and an exoskeleton from 1617. Bizarium at 35 Hoogstraat in Sluis is open every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. after reservation. All inventions are explained in four languages ​​and an audio guide is available that provides even more fun facts.

Fort Liezele: The fledgling Belgium chose Antwerp for political, economic and military reasons as a place where political leaders had to hide if an enemy invaded the country. For that reason, a first fortress belt was built around Antwerp from 1850, Fort Liezele is part of the second fortress belt that was built from 1906. The fort is currently under construction, and individual visitors will be able to visit it again from the autumn of 2022. The Fortcafé will remain open during the works.

Fort Bornem: The Fort of Bornem is the last fort of the outer belt that was built. This fort was also not finished when the First World War broke out. After the war, the site served as a munitions factory, currently it is a domain with second residences. The fortress itself is dilapidated.

Bornem Abbey: Founded in 1603, Bornem Abbey was initially a Dominican monastery. By the middle of the eighteenth century the monastery had fallen into disrepair and was demolished, the church still standing. A new monastery was built which was confiscated during the French Revolution and sold. Via a number of intermediate stations it became a department of the Saint Bernard Abbey of Hemiksem. Today the Abbey is a Bed & Breakfast with a Business Center.

Verbeke Foundation: Art collectors Geert Verbeke and Carla Lens opened their Verbeke Foundation in 2007 along the Antwerp-Bruges expressway, where culture, nature and ecology come together. Be surprised by modern art in a setting bursting with greenery. An absolute must for anyone with an interest in art and a wonderful location for photographers to try out new techniques.

War Museum Gdynia: The Gdynia War Museum is not right along the route, but you only have to make a detour for 200 meters (turn left into the Tweede Shortening in Axel). At the end of the Second World War, the Poles played a crucial role in the liberation of Flanders and the Polish soldiers were also very active in the Netherlands. In September 1944 they succeeded in building a bridge over the Zijkanaal to Hulste at the Third Shortening in Axel, which facilitated the advance of the troops behind. The Poles named the bridge after Gdynia, a city in Poland. In the War Museum Gdynia by Mario Maas you will learn everything about the Struggle for East Zeelandic Flanders.

Damme: Grevelingen (now in northern France), Damme and Biervliet (now in the Netherlands) are just a few of the port towns founded by the Flemish counts Diederik and Philip van de Alsace in the twelfth century. At the crossroads of several canals – including a direct line to Bruges – Damme was an important trading city in the Middle Ages. The center is still full of old buildings and you will find a restaurant or tavern on every street corner.

Text and route Bart De Schampheleire • Photography Peter Naessens