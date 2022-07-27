This time we start at the largest diving center in Europe and finish at a go-kart circuit. Along the way, we pop into a museum where gigantic Dakar trucks are flanked by a unique Formula 1 racing car and cars that can move as fast forward as backward.

The ladies and gentlemen in short wetsuits splashing around among the five thousand tropical fish in the Todi diving complex, form quite a contrast with the morning coolness that I had to resist for almost two hours on the way to Beringen. In the shadow of the large mining slag heap of Beringen (which is really big), the reconversion project created a varied attraction. Shoppers, divers, mountain bikers, students and those interested in the history of the Limburg coal mines will find what they are looking for at the be-MINE site.

Along the ‘back’ of the large mine slag heap, the route immediately heads north, towards Leopoldsburg, which has been Belgium’s most important military post since 1835. When Belgium broke away from the Netherlands at the beginning of the 19th century, relations were still very tense, so the Belgians thought it wise to set up an army in the north of the country as soon as possible.

Almost two centuries later, those tensions with our northern neighbors have completely disappeared and it is with nothing but peaceful intentions that I send via Lommel towards the Dutch border. The area south of Valkenswaard is a billiards area and offers a variety of meadows, heathland and coniferous forest. Even close to the Belgian border, the road surface meets Dutch standards: top quality.

There is no racing on the Eurocircuit in Valkenswaard today, a handful of owners of adventure motorcycles use that silence to do some slalom exercises in the parking lot. I do feel like doing a few eights, but with 155 kilometers there is something to drive today and I am really looking forward to the DAF museum where I will stretch my legs later. From Valkenswaard it goes straight to Eindhoven.

Those who don’t feel like going to the museum or taking a walk in the fifth largest city in the Netherlands, turn east and can rejoin the route via Leende and Hazenhurk in Ginderover. Would you like to stretch your legs in a different way in Eindhoven? A few hundred meters from the DAF museum you will find the Dommeltunnel, decorated with John Cleese’s Silly Walks and designed by Mr. Cleese himself was officially and particularly ridiculously walked in in 2016.

Immediately after visiting the DAF museum, I drive past the truck factory that, together with electronics giant Philips, is still one of the most important employers in the province of North Brabant. Eindhoven is also the most northern point of the route; via Geldrop, Heeze and Someren I slowly start my way back towards Flemish soil. South of Someren the landscape is vast and wide, the roads are narrow again. After some twists and turns in Hulsen, the Wessem-Nederweert canal is my guide for the next fifteen kilometers. Motorcycling is wonderful on the narrow dike road, you will hardly encounter any traffic here and when the grass is two butts high it will be a nice place for motorcyclists with butterflies in the stomach for a portion of romance.

With its tiny, white houses and pavement with round boulders, Thorn is a must-see in the Meuse area. You are also close to the Belgian border here, because a few kilometers further you drive through the Flemish Kessenich. Towards Kinrooi I drive on small, traffic-calmed agricultural roads, from Neeroeteren and Opoeteren the throttle can be opened a little further and Genk soon comes into view. The route ends at the go-kart circuit, which is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm so that at the end of your two-wheel motorcycle day you can catch up on some motorsport on four small wheels while enjoying a coffee in the brasserie ‘A la kart’. You get the two-stroke fragrance for free.

The route starts at the Todi diving center on the be-MINE site in Beringen, easily accessible from the E313 and E314. The DAF museum is located in the center of Eindhoven, so halfway through the route you have to pass through an urbanized area. If you don’t feel like it, head east from Valkenswaard in the direction of Leende, Oosterik and Ginderover. The route is 155 kilometers long and ends at the go-kart track in Genk, near the E314, which leads you smoothly back to Antwerp or Brussels.

DAF museum: Most people know DAF from its trucks; who knows that the brand once started as a manufacturer of trailers can rightly call itself an expert. In the DAF museum in the center of Eindhoven, not only the modern trucks, but also the first trailers and a series of technological innovations from DAF are on display.

Todi: With 6.5 million liters of water at a constant temperature of 23 degrees, Todi is the largest diving complex in Europe. The gigantic shaft in which the coal used to be flushed offers divers the chance to plunge up to ten meters deep, surrounded by five thousand tropical fish. As a non-diver you can look deep under the water into the aquarium from the side. At the weekend, Todi is diving from 9 a.m., the brasserie opens at 11 a.m.

Leopoldsburg: Leopoldsburg has always been one of the most important military bases in Belgium and with the MKOK (Museum K-Bblok and Oscar Chapel) and the Museum Camp of Beverlo you can go to two places to delve into the military history of Leopoldsburg. Unfortunately, both museums have limited opening hours. If you want to visit one or both of these museums during your ride, be sure to check the opening times online in advance. Fred Simkens guided us through the Museum Kamp of Beverlo and we can highly recommend his tour to anyone who is interested in the history of our army.

Weaving Museum Geldrop: Just for the fantastically restored factory facade, the detour along the Molenstraat in Geldrop is worth it. The weaving museum is housed in the former woolen fabric factory A. van den Heuvel & Zoon. Unique is that the weaving machines are not simply displayed, but are operated by volunteers during opening hours so that you can see how everything works.

Little Costa Rica: In the flat horticultural area south of Someren you will find a number of large greenhouses on the left and right, one of which is very special. Little Costa Rica is a 880 m2 large conservatory in which you will find a multitude of tropical trees, plants and animals. Costa Rica is known as one of the countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world and you will see a sample of this in Little Costa Rica. From fish to butterflies, toucans, meerkats and many reptiles: they have it all in Little Costa Rica.

Thorn: Right on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands, the tiny village of Thorn is a special feature because of the village center with only white facades and the pavement with round boulders. The small and charming village is an attraction for all kinds of artists.

Text and route Bart De Schampheleire • Photography Peter Naessens, Filip Staes