Yet another amazing performance, with record, uphill. Impress their regularity. And stronger than that it is impossible to go

Claudio Ghisalberti





@

cast iron gazette

Watching stage 15 of the Tour on Sunday, many wondered: who between Pogacar and Vingegaard will attack? Who of the two will be able to detach his rival and put at least one hand on the Tour? To try to guess, some considerations were made: the Slovenian is more powerful, the Dane more pure climber, more resistant. Instead, the yellow and white jerseys arrived at Le Bettex-Saint Gervais paired up. So why didn’t Pogacar detach the yellow jersey? Or why didn’t Vinge give the knockout blow and after two weeks of furious fighting are there seconds counting? The answer is simple: because both – once again – have gone to the limit of human possibilities and stronger than that is impossible. There is no margin to accelerate more. See also Cruz Azul receives good news before the match against Rayados

TIMES — To cover the 7.7 km at 7.7% of the final climb the two required 17’55”, with an average speed of 23.3 km/h and a VAM (Average Ascent Rate) of 1,789. The average power for Vingegaard (60 kg) was 440 watts; that of Pogacar (64 kg) 461 watts with a stellar power-to-weight ratio: about 7.2 watts/kg. Up until a few seasons, it achieved values ​​that were unthinkable for anyone. Obviously, yet another “record” given that the best time on this climb belonged to the German Emanuel Buchmann: 19’02” set on 10 June 2018.

At all — Before flying to Mont Blanc, Pogacar and Vingegaard (with their mates from that small group) had already impressed (with yet another record just to make sure you don’t miss anything: 10 seconds less than Bardet 2016) on the Cote de Amerands, penultimate ascent of the day. Their 2.7km time at 9.9% was 8’29” at 19.1km/h with a Vam of 1,900. See also How did Real Betis do in the Copa del Rey finals?

THE REGULARITY — Also impressive is the regularity with which duelists print race car performances, as demonstrated by the table below.

Tadej’s performance Data Puy de Dome Grand Colombier Joux Plane The Bettex km 13.3 17.4 11.6 7 % 7.7 7.1 8.5 7.7 time 35’10” 43’55” 33’48” 17’55” km/h 22.69 23.77 20.59 23.3 vam 1,742 1,674 1,744 1,789 Watt 444 444 425 461

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, workouts and expert advice.