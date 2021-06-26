Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam follow the Tour de France closely. Every day they explain the events in the Tour in a new In Het Wiel podcast.











A new podcast can be listened to every morning from 06:00.

Today the Tour starts with a stage of 198 km through hilly Brittany. The peloton will start from Brest and the finish will be on top of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups.

Will Mathieu van der Poel be in a position to take a shot at the first yellow jersey of this Tour? And are we going to see the classification riders today? The weather plays a major role and Theo has already taken a look at the finish: ‘This can really be a cheese of holes today’.

A new podcast In Het Wiel appears every day at 06:00.



