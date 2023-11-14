Tour operators will be required to pay contributions to funds to protect tourists from 2024. Izvestia was informed about this by the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development, which is responsible for the development of the Russian tourism industry.

“Together with the parliamentary corps, we decided that, given the recovery of the tourism market, including the tourist flow to countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Thailand and others, the extension of the current measure to exempt tour operators from paying contributions to the Personal Responsibility Fund and the Reserve Fund is not required,” the ministry explained.

They noted that the funds from these funds are aimed primarily at protecting the rights of tourists.

“In addition, this benefit for tour operators was introduced during the period of coronavirus restrictions to support the industry. And now the dynamics are actively growing: according to Rosstat, the tourist flow in the country increased by 16.5% over the year, which correlates with the dynamics of tour operator sales,” the department emphasized.

They added that a number of benefits have already been introduced for business this year. In particular, for tour operators working in the field of domestic tourism, zero VAT has been established, and the preferential insurance rate for their liability (domestic and inbound tourism) has been extended until April 2025.

Also, from September 1 to November 15, the deferment of liability for failure to enter data into the Electronic Voucher system was extended, the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development noted.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

A blow to vacation: business warned of rising prices for tour packages from 2024