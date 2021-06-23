Reduction of prices in the resorts of southern Russia should not be expected until mid-July, when there will be vacant places in the hotels, Sergey Romashkin, general director of the Dolphin tour operator, told Izvestia.

“Despite the opening of Turkey, at the moment there is no price reduction in Russian hotels. Tours to the Black Sea coast are sold out until July 10-15 – there is no need to spur sales through discounts, ”the expert noted.

In his opinion, the fall in prices will not happen before July 10. At the same time, there is no need to wait for discounts of up to 50-80%, at first the reduction will be at the level of 5-10%, depending on the demand for accommodation. This will happen at all Russian resorts.

“Now Russian hoteliers will no longer raise prices. On the contrary, we expect a 20% decline in August. Of course, this is not much, because before the season the prices soared two or three times, ”added Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the Pink Elephant travel agency network.

There are places in hotels in the south of Russia after July 15: for example, the database of the Dolphin tour operator lists 200 out of 400 hotels in the Krasnodar Territory as available.

