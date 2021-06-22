Tour operators announced the full load of flights to Turkey after the abolition of restrictions on air traffic with the republic from June 22. It is reported by Interfax…

“Today we have four flights, three from Moscow and one from Yekaterinburg, and all depart with almost one hundred percent load,” said Marina Makarkova, head of the PR department of Coral Travel.

Makarkova also explained that these flights were planned even before the start of the season, and half of the travelers went on the vouchers postponed due to air traffic restrictions.

The high demand for tours to Turkey was confirmed by the press service of TEZ Tour. “The first flights from Moscow take off on Tuesday with maximum load. The start of our program from the regions is scheduled for early July, ”analysts said.

In addition, the Intourist company also announced the full load of the first flights and noted that the vouchers to Turkey were purchased by those tourists who were waiting for the opening of this particular direction.

On June 22, the first plane with tourists from Russia arrived in Antalya after the news of the resumption of flights with Turkey. 132 passengers flew in it. Earlier, on June 18, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced the restoration of air communication with Turkey after a three-month flight restriction.