In 2021, a new type of travel will appear – “post-shaped”. They will be designed to restore the health of those who have recovered from the coronavirus and to prevent infection. This trend was predicted by Russian tour operators in an interview with the Ura.ru portal.

“People go to resorts that are close to their place of residence. Many resorts are introducing so-called postcoid recovery programs. They start from 10 days, but it is recommended to take two weeks, ”said Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the Pink Elephant travel agency. He added that the rehabilitation program includes revitalizing courses, procedures to strengthen the immune system and the cardiovascular system.

According to the expert, this trend will continue until the world defeats the coronavirus. Currently, prices for such programs start at six thousand rubles per day per person.

As the head of the Ural Tourism Association Mikhail Maltsev noted, a similar trend came to Russia from Europe and will become widespread when the borders open. “The topic is still new, but the corresponding programs are already being prepared in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany,” the specialist said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians will be able to issue a passport of the vaccinated against coronavirus on the State Services portal. You will be able to receive the document automatically in your personal account.