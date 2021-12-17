In the top popular countries for “vaccine tourists” – Croatia, Serbia and Greece. In these countries, Russians have access to a wide selection of drugs recognized in Europe, the press service of the Russian Express tour operator told Izvestia.

“In Croatia, vaccination is carried out without prior appointment with the one-component vaccine Johnson & Johnson or the two-component vaccine Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca. In Serbia, an official confirmation of the vaccination appointment is required, among others the Sinopharm vaccine is available. The demand for vaccine tours to Greece is also growing: the embassy of this country is loyal to the issuance of Schengen multivisa to Russians, ”the press service of the tour operator said.

According to the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Dmitry Gorin, the most popular vaccines among Russian tourists are Johnson & Johnson (although it cannot be used for the third, “booster” dose) and Pfizer. At the same time, the list of countries available for vaccine tours is constantly expanding – for example, Bulgaria and Germany have recently been added.

“As far as Greece is concerned, since December, if you are vaccinated with Sputnik, one dose of Pfizer is enough to get the European QR code. But for this you must first submit documents. Not everyone wants to do this, so they turn to tour operators, ”the expert noted.

Those who often travel abroad to meet with their family or on business are most interested in vaccine tours, the vice president of the PCT explained. In a number of European countries, access to all public places is now closed without a QR code on vaccination or a certificate of a past illness in English, he recalled.

In addition, the ski season is ahead, many will want to ride in the Austrian Alps, Dmitry Gorin is sure. Austria is open for tourism, but in order to avoid the five-day quarantine on entry, vaccination with a drug recognized in Europe is required.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“Inclusive shot: demand for vaccine tours may triple”