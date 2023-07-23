In the second stage of the Tour of Wallonia, in Belgium, the landlord Arnaud De Lie won the sprint. The 21-year-old Belgian of Lotto-Dsnty on the Walcourt finish line, after 180 km, preceded his compatriots Nys (Lidl-Trek) and Kielich (Alpecin). Then three Azzurri: Viviani fourth, Ballerini fifth, Oldani sixth. In the general De Lie took the leader’s jersey from our Filippo Ganna, who had won the first stage: the two are on the same time, they decide the placements for who will wear the jersey on Monday. The race will end on Wednesday, Tuesday time trial of 33 km which could be decisive for the purposes of the general classification.