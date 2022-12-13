Mexico. Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas, is already 33 years old, a professional life fulfilled as well, Well, she has stood out as a model, businesswoman, designer and youtuber.

Michelle Salas, originally from CDMX, thanks to her talent has achieved important work contracts with important brands in the USA and other countries, so his financial gains are excellent, since he is also an influencer.

Michelle has lived between New York, Florida and Mexico, and thanks to her work she owns a mansion that has all the comforts and luxuries, where she also spends most of her time when she can and invites her family and friends.

Through her social networks, Michelle Salas shares details of her properties, including the residence she occupies in Miami Florida, which has a gym, pool, large garden and is his favorite place.

According to information in various news portals, Michelle bought a million-dollar house in Miami, valued at around three million dollars, money that you have earned based on your work and effort.

In images that are seen on Instagram of the house of Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, it can be seen that it has a luxurious minimalist style, and inside the decoration stands out for neutral colors such as black and white.

Michelle Salas spends long periods of time in her New York apartment, because his job requires it and when he can he moves to Miami to enjoy the comfort of his huge luxurious residence.