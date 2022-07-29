Carlos Bonavidez, actor who rose to national fame for his role as the billionaire “Huicho Dominguez”in the telenovela “El Premio Mayor”, has confessed to going through a complicated economic situation. As a result of the difficulties he faces, he has had to give up his luxurious residences and move into an apartment who rents in CDMX.

The charismatic comedian has even requested help from President AMLO. Bonavides has asked the head of the executive power to recall and Remember the support you gave to the Tabascan during the campaign for the 2018 federal elections.

One of his requests has been the imprisonment of the surgeon Porfirio Castillo, whom he accuses of having carried out a wrong procedure to his wife. Likewise, he has publicly stated that he has requested the arrest of the lawyers who, according to his version, they scammed

“I spent all 26 years of Huicho Domínguez, I have no money, I have no homeI rent an apartment, so I I speak to the president to call justice and arrest this criminal who has made me spend so much money, and who has always fled from the law,” Bonavides recently said in an interview.

Despite the hard time he is going through, the established actor shows on social networks a positive attitude and he has fun recording videos for Tik Tok in which he walks around his current residence in the company of his wife and son, who, apparently, he wishes to follow in his father’s footsteps in acting.

The kitchen of the apartment is semi-open and of limited space. As seen in their videos, it has a gray cupboard and stainless steel appliances.

The dining room is the area that most frequently appears among the content he shares on social networks, it is a rectangular table with eight white chairs. There is also a white piece of furniture to place various decorative objects and a painting.

The room at “Huicho Domínguez” is made up of a bed, two black-and-white side tables and a gray sofa. The room is decorated by a painting where he appears represented.

Next to the dining room, Carlos has a small bar made up of a white piece of furniture where he keeps his most precious bottles.

In the Bonavides room, three armchairs are placed in front of the television that surround a central white table to place refreshments.

As from the dining room, the room has a privileged view of Mexico City.