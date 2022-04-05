In 2013, Nairo Quintana was crowned the winner. For this edition, the race will have six stages that go against the clock and are individual. It will be broadcast to the country live by Señal Colombia.
Now, meet the Colombians who will be present at the Tour of the Basque Country.
Sebastian Henao
The 28-year-old cyclist runs for the Astana Qazaqtan UCI WordlTeam category. The man from Antioquia has been in several world championships such as the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and the Vuelta España.
Daniel Felipe Martinez
The man from Bogotá is 25 years old and since 2021 runs for the British team Ineos Grenadiers of the UCI WorldTeam category. He has been in races such as the Volta a Catalunya, Giro d’Italia, Tour deTurkey, Tour Romandía, Tour France and Vuelta a España.
Sergio Higuita
The paisa, 24 years old, He is the recent winner of the Tour of Catalonia. Since 2022 he runs for the German team Bora-Hansgrohe in the UCI WorldTeam category.
Higuita is the current national champion and has been in competitions such as the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Giro Lombardía, Liège-Bastoña-Liège, among others.
Alexander Osorio
The 23-year-old man from Antioquia runs to the Bahraini team Team Bahrain Victorious of the UCI WorldTeam category. In 2018 he was in the first stage of the Giro Ciclístico d’Italia.
Jesus David Pena
The 21-year-old from Zipaquí runs for the Australian team Team BikeExchange-Jayco in the UCI WorldTeam category. He has participated in the Vuelta Juventud de Colombia.
Daniel Alexander Mendez
Born in Bogotá, he is 21 years old and since 2020 he has been part of the Kern Pharma team in the UCI ProTeam category. He still has no professional wins, but has participated in youth and amateur competitions in the country.
Rigoberto Uran
The 35-year-old from Antioquia has run in teams like the Caisse D’Epargne, the Sky and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step.
His most outstanding achievements are: a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, second position in the 2013 and 2014 Giro d’Italia and second position in the 2017 Tour de France.
Diego Camargo
Born in Boyacá, he is 23 years old and He runs in the American team EF Educatión-Nippo in the UCI WorldTeam category. He has participated in grand tours such as Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.
Also, he has been a participant in the Vuelta a Boyacá, Vuelta de la Juventud de Colombia, among other.
