Saturday, April 9, 2022
Tour of the Basque Country: moment in which a cyclist falls into the ravine

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
Basque Country

Basque Country.

It happened in the stage this Friday.

The Spanish cyclist Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) won alone the fifth and penultimate stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco this Friday between Zamudio and Mallabia, after which Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step) is the new leader of the general classification.

Rodríguez entered ahead of a small group of favourites, including his Colombian teammate Daniel Martínez, who was second, and Evenepoel, third. The Belgian snatched the leadership of the Basque round from the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who entered more than a minute behind the winner of the stage.

It may interest you: (Daniel Martínez: why is he the most ‘profitable’ cyclist at Ineos?)

The stage went through difficult moments, such as when there were 92 km to go before the finish line and Lucas Hamilton, rider of the BikeExchange-Jayco team, went in a curve to the grass, without serious consequences.

So was the fall.

