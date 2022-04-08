Tour of the Basque Country: moment in which a cyclist falls into the ravine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Basque Country.
It happened in the stage this Friday.
April 08, 2022, 12:32 PM
The Spanish cyclist Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) won alone the fifth and penultimate stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco this Friday between Zamudio and Mallabia, after which Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step) is the new leader of the general classification.
Rodríguez entered ahead of a small group of favourites, including his Colombian teammate Daniel Martínez, who was second, and Evenepoel, third. The Belgian snatched the leadership of the Basque round from the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who entered more than a minute behind the winner of the stage.
The stage went through difficult moments, such as when there were 92 km to go before the finish line and Lucas Hamilton, rider of the BikeExchange-Jayco team, went in a curve to the grass, without serious consequences.
