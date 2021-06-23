Departure from the Elah Dufour plant in Novi Ligure, arrival in the center of the capital between 3.28 and 3.55 pm

Genoa – The marking of the 82nd Giro dell’Appennino, the Ligurian classic of Italian cycling that will take place tomorrow, has closed. Departure from the Elah Dufour plant in Novi Ligure at 11 am, the arrival is expected in Via XX Settembre in Genoa between 3.28 and 3.55 pm. The novelty of this year’s track is represented by the absence of the Bocchetta, the climb that has always characterized the race organized by the Unione Sportiva Pontedecimo Ciclismo.

A forced absence, due to traffic problems, given that the lower part of the descent, near Voltaggio, is busy with consolidation works after a landslide. It will be replaced by the Madonna della Guardia, an equally demanding climb, tackled from Lencisa’s side. The entrance to Genoa, from Bolzaneto, will take place around 3 pm and in correspondence with the passage of the runners, the roads involved in the race will be temporarily closed to traffic. To avoid traffic problems on a public holiday, the passage from Corso Italia to Boccadasse and back was also cut. Once the runners arrive at the Foce da Sampierdarena they will immediately turn into Viale Brigate Partigiane.

Ineos’ team certainly stands out in the list of starters, who will try to repeat the success achieved in 2020 with Hayter. Tomorrow the winner of the last edition will not be there, the captains of the day should be Moscon and Pidcock. But an equally strong formation is that of the UAE Emirates with Ulissi, Conti, Covi and the young Spaniard Ayuso. The Venetian Davide Rebellin, a veteran of the group, will also be 50 years old on 9 August.

