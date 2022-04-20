The German Lennard Kamna (Bora Hansgrohe) was the strongest of the day’s breakaway and won alone in the third stage of the Tour of the Alps, disputed between Lana and Villabassa with a distance of 154.6 km, in which he maintained the lead was the Spaniard Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

Kamna (Wedel, 25 years old), a stage winner in the Tour de France, Dauphiné and Volta a Catalunya, achieved his fifth victory as a professional with an attack within the selected group 3 km from the finish line that allowed him to calmly raise his arms.

The German finished the stage with a time of 4:02.56, at an average of 38.4 km/hour, in a demanding day that was characterized by the success of the riders who formed the initial breakaway.

Kamna led the Costa Rican from Ineos Andrey Amador by 3 seconds and a group led by Spaniard Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) by 4, who had an outstanding performance.

The men in the general classification, with Pello Bilbao assuring the leader’s green jersey, arrived at the finish line 57 seconds behind Kamna. The 32-year-old from Gernikarra will defend the green jersey in the fourth stage with 6 seconds over Frenchman Romain Bardet (DS) and 12 seconds over Hungarian Attila Valter (Groupama).

The escape was made up of 7 men near the first non-scoring ascent of Velturno, with Rojas, Jonathan Lastra and Unai Iríbar among them. The group overcame the first scoring difficulty together, the Terento (2a.6 km at 7.9 percent), with the peloton without reacting. Pello Bilbao’s Bahrain remained calm, since the most dangerous in the breakaway was the Australian Hamilton (DSM) at 4.23 minutes. Precisely, Hamilton attacked by climbing the Fulkerpass / Passo Furcia (1a, 12.3 km at an average percentage of 6.1), with the summit 24 km from the finish line, but his breakaway companions did not approve of the idea.

Behind, in the group of favorites, Sivakov tensed, immediately neutralized by

the leader’s men. The breakaway with Kamna, Amador, Lastra, Pronskyi, Barta and Piccoli was recomposed with a 10-minute lead. No problem for Bilbao, who was traveling calmly with Bardet, Landa, Porte and Sivakov. Victory was ahead and the green jersey on the backs of the Biscayan. 3 km from the finish line, Lennard Kamna attacked, whose wheel Amador and Lastra try to follow, but successive changes of pace by the German allowed him to open up a few meters of advantage. Enough to apply the law of the strongest in the end. He took the second victory of the season, after the stage he achieved in the Vuelta a Andalucía.

This is how it went for the Colombians

In stage three, Colombians Éiner Rubio (Movistar) Esteban Chaves (EF), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) and Yesid Pira (Caja Rural) entered the second batch and came within 57 seconds of the winner of the stage.

In the general classification, Éiner Rubio is the best Colombian, located in sixth position, 16 seconds behind Pello Bilbao, the leader. Esteban Chaves is ninth, with the same time. Buitrago is in 12th place, also 16s behind. Miguel Ángel López, lagging behind, is in box 38, at 14 minutes and 8 seconds.

This Thursday, important appointment with the mountain in the fourth stage between Villabassa and Kals am Grossglockner, of 142.4 kms. Six climbs on the way, although only two will be scored. The first of them the Kartitscher Sattel, on Austrian soil (2a, 8.2 km at 5.7 percent). After a long descent not without steep slopes, the Gailberg Sattel elevation (3a, 6.4 km to 4.3) will be reached, to finish in the non-scoring ascent to Grossglockner, a town in the state of Tyrol, in Austria.

