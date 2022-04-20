Lennard Kamna won the third stage of the Tour of The Alps, from Lana to Villabassa. The German of the Bora just over 1 km from the finish placed the decisive shot that surprised the other escape companions, but above all that took the most experienced of the fugitives by surprise, the Costa Rican Amador. For the Bora rider it is the second success of the season after the blow in the fifth and final stage of the Vuelta Andalucia. Second place for Amador (Ineos) at 3 “, third the Spaniard Lastra (Caja Rural) at 4”. In the overall standings the Basque Bilbao maintains the leader’s jersey with 6 ”over the French Bardet and 12” over the Hungarian Valter.

The race

–

A breakaway that includes 13 runners starts 84 km from the finish: Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), Lennard Kämna (Bora-hansgrohe), Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost), Reuben Thompson (Groupama- FDJ), Will Barta, José Rojas (Movistar), Jon Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Toys), Unai Iribar (Euskaltel Euskadi), Torstein Træen (Uno-X), James Piccoli ( Israel), Chris Hamilton (Team Dsm). On the ascent of the Furcia the fugitives are reduced. First Iribar and Rojas come off while from the group he is chasing – maximum delay of 2’51 ”- he tries to take the Ineos Dunbar but immediately recovered from Bahrain in Bilbao. Meanwhile in front they stretch in four: Tesfazion, Piccoli, Traeen and Pronskiy, the last two continue and cross the Furcia with 6 “on Piccoli, 11” on the group of other fugitives and 1’12 “on the group of the leader Bilbao. Traeen falls downhill while at the end of the Furcia descent a group of 8 runners forms: Pronskiy, Piccoli, Amador, Tesfazion, Kamna, Kudus, Barta and Lastra. In the end everyone marks the expert Amador and in turn try to surprise him with shots. The decisive one is the 25-year-old German who defends himself from the return of Amador in the final. Tomorrow fourth stage, Villabassa-Kalm am Grossglockner of 142.4 km.