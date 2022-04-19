Pello Bilbao wins the second stage of the Tour of the Alps and becomes the new leader of the race. After yesterday’s second place in Primiero-San Martino di Castrozza, the Spaniard of Bahrain Victorius set the group of 16 riders at the finish line in Lana to sprint. The Frenchman Goeffrey Bouchard, protagonist of the first stage, was detached. The sprint in Bilbao is the reward for a convincing team performance with Landa, Buitrago and Pernstainer good at sacrificing themselves for their teammate. Especially Landa good at pulling on the Mendola to reduce the gap from Sivakov.

The race

A stage that experienced the escape of 11 riders who went ahead 134 km from the finish: Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Victorious), Miguel Ángel Lopez and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Felix Gall (AG2R) Citroën), China Uijtdebroecks (Bora-hansgrohe), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Matteo Badilatti and Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel Premier Tech) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM). At 100 km from the finish, the breakaway comes to have a 3’29 ”advantage over the group with the men from Bahrain starting to lead the group with the help of the leader Bouchard’s Ag2r. After the Rolle Pass, on the ascent of the Mendola Pass, Sivakov stretches and surprisingly comes off Lopez (Astana), one of the most anticipated. In the descent on the man of the Ineos, Pernsteiner, Arensman and Storer are brought back and the 4 continue by mutual agreement. Pernsteiner gets up to wait for his teammates from Bahrain, while at 2-5 km from the top a new attack by Sivakov to which only Storer responds. The descent of the Mendola does not help the two leaders who are not very comfortable in the gesture while behind them the Bahrains descend at full speed with Bilbao drawing impossible trajectories. Meanwhile, in the last kilometers of the Mendola climb, Bouchard comes off. The group catches the two fugitives 9.2 km from the finish. Everything is decided in the last kilometer, an arrival with a road that climbs to 2%. The winning sprint is from Bilbao that precedes the French Bardet, the Hungarian Valter and the Austrian Gall. Now in the standings Bilbao leads with 6 ”over Bardet (Team Dsm) and 12” over Valter (Groupama).