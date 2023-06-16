This Friday, June 16, will take place the penultimate stage of the Tour of Switzerland 2023, where the colombians Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Harold Rejada they will seek to be protagonists to leave national cycling at the top.

Route of the sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland



stage 6 It will have a total distance of 215.3 kilometers, in which there will be four mountain prizes, two third, one second and one first category. The trip this Friday It will start in the town of La Punt and end in Oberwil-Lieli, which will have a short ascent before the finish line.

It will be an important stage for the Colombian Rigoberto Urán who is after the podium positions of the Tour of Switzerland, The EF Education First team rider had an outstanding performance this Thursday, after coming fourth in a fraction that the Spanish Juan Ayuso took.

With his performance in the fifth stage, the ‘Toro’ of Urrao managed to establish itself in the top-10 and is eighth in the general classification at 1:54 from the Danish Mattias Skjelmoseleader of the Tour of Switzerland after five stages disputed.

For his part, Harold Tejada reached the finish line at 2:14 of the Iberian rider and was placed 14th. The Astana rider is in box 11 of the general classification, 3:48 behind the leader of the Tour of Switzerland.

Where to see stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse?



If you want to closely follow the performance of the Colombian cyclists in the European race, you can do so from 7:20 in the morning (Colombian time) this Friday June 16 on the DirecTv Sports channel.

